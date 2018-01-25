DeepCool Launches New Ark 90 With Built-In Liquid Cooling

by

  • 01
  • 02
  • 03
  • 04
  • 05
  • 06
  • 07
  • 08
  • 09

DeepCool has finally announced a launch date and price for its New Ark 90 chassis that was originally revealed at CES 2017. This ultra-wide chassis features tempered glass on three sides, a built-in 280mm all-in-one water cooler, four RGB-lit fans, and externally mounted clear tube with a flowmeter that spans the entire front of the chassis.

This full-sized case sports three tempered glass side panels, support for up to E-ATX motherboards up to 305mm, and eight expansion slots. There are mounting locations for three 3.5" and six 2.5" hard drives (three convertible from 3.5"), graphics cards up to 310mm in length when horizontally mounted, 400mm when vertically mounted via an optional PCI-E riser cable. The chassis supports CPU coolers as tall as 182mm, power supplies up to 200mm long, a total of ten 120/140mm fans, and radiators up to 360mm.

The chassis features a black anodized finish inside and out. Top panel I/O consists of two USB 3.0 ports, HD audio jacks, and a RGB lighting controller. Sadly, this chassis is not equipped with a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port.  

The New Ark 90 doubles down on all things RGB. RGB-lit components include fans, water pump, PSU shroud, top panel, external water channel and flowmeter, all of which can be controlled via the built in controller on the front of the chassis or by ASRock’s RGB LED, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and Asus Aura Sync RGB lighting software.

The New Ark 90 will be available February 2018 with an MSRP of $300.


DeepCool New Ark 90

Type

E-ATX

Motherboard Support

Up to E-ATX

Dimensions (HxWxL)

545.5 x 232 x 530mm

Weight

31.6lbs

Card Length

310mm (Horizontal) /400mm (Vertical)

CPU Cooler Height

186mm

Power Supply Format

PS/2 up to 200mm

Internal Bays

6 (3x 3.5 / 3x 2.5)

Card Slots

8 + 2

Ports / Jacks

2× USB3.0

1x HD Audio

1x Mic

1x RGB Controller

Other

280mm Captain Series All-In-One cooler

Vertical GPU mount

Included Fans

Rear: 1×140mm RGB fan

Side: 3×140mm RGB fan

Optional:

Top:3×120mm fan

Front: 3×120mm fan

Radiator Support

Up to 360mm

Price

$300

About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
1 comment
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • ibjeepr
    I'M IN...
    ..."tempered glass on three sides" 2 sides blacked out?
    ...not equipped with a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port.
    ...No external 5.25 drive bay
    ...$300

    i'm out :(
    1
1 comments
Most Popular
  1. Raijintek Metis Plus Mini ITX Case Review
  2. Riotoro Debuts Two New PC Cases At CES 2018
  3. NZXT H700i Case Review
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.