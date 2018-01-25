DeepCool Launches New Ark 90 With Built-In Liquid Cooling

01

DeepCool has finally announced a launch date and price for its New Ark 90 chassis that was originally revealed at CES 2017. This ultra-wide chassis features tempered glass on three sides, a built-in 280mm all-in-one water cooler, four RGB-lit fans, and externally mounted clear tube with a flowmeter that spans the entire front of the chassis.



This full-sized case sports three tempered glass side panels, support for up to E-ATX motherboards up to 305mm, and eight expansion slots. There are mounting locations for three 3.5" and six 2.5" hard drives (three convertible from 3.5"), graphics cards up to 310mm in length when horizontally mounted, 400mm when vertically mounted via an optional PCI-E riser cable. The chassis supports CPU coolers as tall as 182mm, power supplies up to 200mm long, a total of ten 120/140mm fans, and radiators up to 360mm.

The chassis features a black anodized finish inside and out. Top panel I/O consists of two USB 3.0 ports, HD audio jacks, and a RGB lighting controller. Sadly, this chassis is not equipped with a USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-C port.



The New Ark 90 doubles down on all things RGB. RGB-lit components include fans, water pump, PSU shroud, top panel, external water channel and flowmeter, all of which can be controlled via the built in controller on the front of the chassis or by ASRock’s RGB LED, MSI Mystic Light Sync, Gigabyte RGB Fusion, and Asus Aura Sync RGB lighting software.



The New Ark 90 will be available February 2018 with an MSRP of $300.