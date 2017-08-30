Login | Sign Up
Search

Dell Updates Its Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming Laptop

by

Dell unveiled the latest version of its Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming laptop, and the company claims it  features the most aggressive performance design of any Inspiron Gaming laptop to date. That said, there are only a few minor differences between this laptop and the the 2016 version we reviewed earlier this year.

Tailored to the needs of enthusiasts, this gamer-focused laptop can be outfitted with either an Intel Core i5-7300HQ or the more powerful Intel Core i7-7700HQ and can be equipped with up to 32GB of DDR4-2400. In addition to the GeForce GTX 1050 2GB and GTX 1050 Ti 4GB graphics card options, Dell now offers a GTX 1060 6GB, too. Storage options include solid state drives in 128-256GB capacities and 1TB 2.5" mechanical hard drives. This laptop is available in black or red.


This Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming laptop has more than enough ports to satisfy even the most hardcore gamers. Its left side contains a gigabit Ethernet port, a USB 3.1 connector, and a media card reader. The right side is home to a pair of USB 3.1 ports, an HDMI 2.0 port, a 3.5mm audio jack and the addition of a single USB  3.1 Gen2  Type-C port. Wireless connectivity is handled via 802.11ac Wi-Fi and Bluetooth 4.2.

Other features include a 15.6" FHD IPS anti-glare LED-backlit display, stereo speakers with audio processing by Waves MaxxAudio Pro, a built-in HD camera, a precision touchpad, a quick-charge 56 WHr battery and a full-size, spill-resistant backlit keyboard with numeric keypad.

Dell's custom cooling solution features large capacity heat exchangers that are connected by large copper heatpipes. The heat exchangers are cooled by dual high-efficiency fans that draw in fresh air through vents in the base of the laptop.

Dell’s Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming laptops will be available next month with prices ranging from $1,000 to $1,450 depending on configuration.  

Dell

Inspiron 15 7000 Gaming

Display

15.6" FHD

CPU Options

Intel Core i7-7700HQ (6M Cache, up to 3.8GHz)

Intel Core i5-7300HQ (6M Cache, up to 3.5GHz)

Memory

Up To 32GB DDR4 2,400MHz

GPU

GeForce GTX 1050 2GB

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Storage

1 TB 5,400RPM Hard Drive

1 TB 5,400RPM Hybrid Hard Drive with 8GB Cache

128GB SSD + 500GB 5,400RPM Hard Drive

128GB SSD + 1TB 5,400RPM Hard Drive

256GB SSD + 1TB 5,400RPM Hard Drive

256GB SSD 512GB PCle SSD

Connectivity

2 x USB 2.0 Type-A

1 x USB 3.0 Type-A

1 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 Type-C (supports 4K UHD displays)

1 x audio combo jack

1 x LAN RJ-45

1 x HDMI 1.4

1 x SD card reader

1 x DC jack

Wireless

802.11ac +Bluetooth 4.2, Dual Band 2.4 & 5 GHz, 2x2 Gigabit Ethernet

Ethernet

10/100/1000

Audio

Two tuned speakers

Audio processing by Waves MaxxAudio Pro

One combo headphone / microphone jack

Camera

HD camera

Battery

4-cell 56Wh

OS

Windows 10 Home

Dimensions (H x W x D)

24.95 x 389 x 274.7mm

Weight

5.82 lb

Price

$1,000 - $1,450

About the author
Steven Lynch
Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
1 comment
    Your comment
  • Lucky_SLS
    the first thought when i read dell updates its line up was, "yeah, 8300/8700hq finally lands. decent multi core perf from laptops XD" but alas....
    0
1 comments
Most Popular
  1. New 'Best PC Builds' And Definitive PC Games: Community Roundup
  2. MSI Outs Full Specs For New GE63/GE73 Raider Laptops
  3. Acer Brandishes 8th Gen Intel CPUs In New Nitro 5 Spin Notebook (Updated)
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices