'Destiny 2' Gets The HDR Treatment, SLI Support, And A New GeForce Bundle

At Gamescom 2017, Nvidia announced a collaboration with Bungie and Activision to add high dynamic range lighting (HDR) and SLI multi-GPU support to the PC version of Destiny 2.

The addition of HDR means that your graphics card can provide a higher level of contrast between light and dark images on the screen, in turn creating a much more realistic image. Even though Nvidia has claimed a single GeForce GTX 1080 Ti is capable of running Destiny 2 at a solid 60 FPS at 4k, gamers with multi-GPU setups will certainly appreciate the addition of SLI support for even greater performance.



Nvidia has also announced that for a limited time, gamers purchasing a qualifying Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti or 1080 GPU, or desktops and laptop PCs equipped with the aforementioned GPUs, will receive a free copy of Destiny 2. This offer runs from August 21-September 5. This bundle includes special in-game items, including the Coldhart Exotic Rifle, Kill Tracker Ghost, and the Salute emote.

Finally, Nvidia will be giving away codes for 24 hour Early Access to the Destiny 2 PC Beta to members of the GeForce Experience community. No purchase is required.

