Here's The Launch Trailer (And Everything You Need To Know) For 'Destiny 2' On PC

Those on consoles had Destiny 2 for over a month, but the PC gaming crowd will join the action next week. As a final reminder to players, Bungie released another launch trailer. Before the game's release, make sure you know of the many PC-specific features and hardware requirements so that you’re ready to take on the many enemies of the Traveler.





Last week’s blog post from Bungie revealed the final system specs for the game, which you can view below. It’s almost identical to the requirements for the beta session, but it now includes the amount of free space required for the download and installation (68GB). You’ll also need the 64-bit versions of Windows 7, 8.1, or 10 to run it. Destiny 2 is playable at 4K, and includes support for uncapped framerates and 21:9 monitors. When you start the game, make sure you mess around with multiple video settings, such as anti-aliasing, ambient occlusion, depth of field, and motion blur.

Destiny 2 PC

Minimum Recommended CPU Intel Core i3-3250 (Ivy Bridge, 3.5 GHz)

Intel Pentium G4560 (Kaby Lake, 3.5 GHz)

AMD FX-4350 (Vishera, 4.2 GHz) Intel Core i5-2400 (Sandy Bridge, 3.1 GHz)

Intel Core i5-7400 (Kaby Lake, 3.0 GHz)

AMD Ryzen R5 1600X (Summit Ridge, 3.6 GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050

AMD Radeon HD 7850 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060

AMD Radeon R9 390 RAM 6 GB 8 GB Storage

68 GB

OS

Windows 7, 8.1, 10 (64-bit)

At launch, you’ll have access to all of the same activities available in the console version. This includes the uber-competitive Trials of the Nine player-versus-player mode and the challenging Leviathan raid. You did miss out on limited time events such as Faction Rally and Iron Banner, but they’ll return to all platforms at some point in the future.

The first piece of downloadable content (DLC), titled “Curse of Osiris,” won’t be available until this winter, which should give you adequate time to get most of the weapons and gear you want for each of your three characters. The second DLC pack is scheduled for release in spring 2018.

Bungie plans for a simultaneous worldwide release of Destiny 2 on PC next week, which means that its launch is not at the usual hour of 12am local time. Instead, you’ll get access at 1pm EDT (10am PDT) on October 24. You can also start the pre-loading process on October 18.



The standard version of Destiny 2 will cost you $60, but a $90 bundle will give you access to “Curse of Osiris” and the second DLC pack. For $100, you can get the Digital Deluxe Edition, which includes the game, both DLCs, and bonus in-game items. To learn more about the game, check out our hands-on impressions of the beta.