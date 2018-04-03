Digital Storm Announces Equinox Coffee Lake-H, Max-Q Laptop

by

  • digital storm equinox (1)
  • digital storm equinox (2)
  • digital storm equinox (3)
  • digital storm equinox (4)

Digital Storm announced the new Equinox gaming laptop. Powered by a i7-8750H CPU and a GTX 1070 Max-Q GPU, the laptop has adequate gaming horsepower for its 15”, 144Hz, 1080p screen, yet isn’t too unwieldy.

It’s been a long time since we’ve seen a gaming laptop from Digital Storm. The introduction of Nvidia Max-Q GPUs shifted the market from large and bulky machines that were more portable desktops than laptops to svelte and premium machines that are easier on the eyes and the back. Now it seems Digital Storm is ready to join the likes of Asus, MSI, Gigabyte, Acer by releasing its own take on the contemporary gaming notebook.

Much like its competitors, the Equinox combines the newest of Intel’s 45W mobile CPUs (Coffee Lake-H) and Nvidia’s Max-Q GPUs in a 15” chassis that is only 0.73” thick. Specifically, the Equinox has a six-core i7-8750H, a GTX 1070 Max-Q, up to 32GB of DDR-2400 memory, aN M.2 NVMe SSD up to 2TB, and an optional 2.5” SSD up to 4TB. The laptop’s screen is a 15” IPS panel with 1080p resolution. Unfortunately, the screen doesn’t have G-Sync support to take full advantage of its 144Hz refresh rate.

At its default configuration, which includes 16GB of RAM and a 512GB M.2 SSD, the Equinox costs $1,956. A maxed-out Equinox costs over $5,000, but the only differences are in the memory and storage department. Digital Storm said the Equinox will start to ship in early May.

Digital Storm Equinox Laptop
$1,956 Digital Storm
    Specifications
  • Display
    15.6" FHD (1920 x 1080) 144Hz IPS LCD
  • CPU
    Intel Core i7-8750H
  • Graphics
    Nvidia GeForce GTX 1070 8GB Max-Q
  • SSD
    Up to 2TB M.2 SSD (512GB as configured)
  • HDD
    Up to 4TB
  • Optical
    X
  • Networking
    Intel 9560 AC WiFi, Bluetooth 5.0, RJ-45 port for Gigabit Ethernet
  • Video Ports
    1 x HDMI, 2 x Mini DisplayPort
  • USB Ports
    2 x USB Type-C, 3 x USB 3.0
  • Audio
    Audio out, Mic in
  • Camera
    HD Webcam
  • Battery
    55Wh
  • Power Adapter
    Unknown wattage
  • Operating System
    Windows 10 Home
  • Dimensions (W x D x H)
    14.96 x 9.92 x 0.73"
  • Weight
    4.37lbs
  • Other
    X
  • Price (as configured)
    $1,956

About the author
Leon Chan
Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. Acer Teases New Aspire Nitro 5 Laptop With Intel Coffee Lake-H Onboard
  2. MSI Updates Laptop Lineup With 8th Generation Coffee Lake-H CPUs
  3. Gigabyte Announces New Aero, X-Series Laptops With Intel Coffee Lake-H
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Purch sites
  • © 2018 Purch All Rights Reserved.