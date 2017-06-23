Login | Sign Up
Search

Watch Us Play 'Dirt 4' Today At 1pm PDT (LIVE NOW)

by

With the chaos of Computex and E3 in our rear-view mirror, it’s high time we returned to our regularly scheduled programming. That means we’ll end the week once again with another game livestream on Twitch. This week, we’re taking a look at Codemasters’ latest release: Dirt 4.

After the release of the widely popular Dirt Rally in 2015, Codemasters returned to its numbered series, which also features the long-course rally races made famous in Dirt Rally. In addition to the pre-built courses in the game, you can also access a new feature called “Your Stage,” which creates a randomly generated track based on a location you choose and your custom settings.

Other than the rally stages, you’ll also get to try out rallycross competitions, which pit you against other drivers on small racetracks. For a change of pace, you can also try the landrush races. These off-road races include vehicles such as buggies, trucks, and crosskarts. If you’re a newcomer to the series, you can try your hand at the “Dirt Academy,” where you’ll watch and practice some of the maneuvers and techniques used by professional off-road drivers. 

While you wait for the stream to start, you can try your luck to win a copy of Dirt 4 on our gaming forum section. All you need to do is visit the announcement page, enter the raffle, and answer the discussion prompt. Winners will be selected at 9am PT, and you’ll receive the game via Steam.

NameDirt 4
TypeRacing, Simulation
DeveloperDeep Silver
PublisherCodemasters
PlatformsPC, Xbox One, PlayStation 4
Where To Buy
Release DateJune 6, 2017
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

Read more
Create a new thread in the News comments forum about this subject
No comments yet
    Your comment
Most Popular
  1. 'Furi' Gets Limited Edition Physical Copies For PS4, PC
  2. 'Dirt 4' Livestream And Your Favorite Games: Community Roundup
  3. Croteam Shows 'The Talos Principle' In Virtual Reality, Hands On
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices