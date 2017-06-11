Login | Sign Up
'Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider' Paves Path Of Revenge, Out Sept 15

Another chapter for Arkane Studios' Dishonored is in the works. In Dishonored: Death of the Outsider, you’ll control the famed mercenary Billie Lurk as she attempts to take out a supernatural force: the Outsider himself.

Dishonored: Death of the Outsider E3 Reveal Trailer

There wasn’t any gameplay footage available at Bethesda's E3 Showcase event, but we did see a cinematic where Billy infiltrates a ship and takes out numerous sailors in order to rescue Daud, who is imprisoned on board. Daud believes that the Outsider is responsible for all of the terrible events around the area, and he'll send Billie to kill him in retaliation. Throughout the game, you'll encounter cult followers, gang members, and even new variants of the Clockwork Soldiers.

If you're looking for a creative challenge with the new game, you can try it out on the Original Game Plus mode, which lets you use abilities from Dishonored 2. You won’t have to wait very long to play the new chapter in the Dishonored story. The game comes out September 15.

Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

