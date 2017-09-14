Watch The Launch Trailer For 'Dishonored: Death Of The Outsider'

Well that was fast. After the initial announcement from Bethesda at E3 three months ago, Arkane Studios is ready to release Dishonored: Death of the Outsider tomorrow. In preparation of the event, a new launch trailer was released to give fans one more peek at what they can expect from the latest chapter in the franchise.





In Arkane’s latest game, you control Billie Lurk, whose main objective is to kill the mysterious Outsider, an otherworldly figure who her boss, Daud, blames for all of the misfortune that occurred in the world. In order to track him down, you’ll need to use Billie’s own set of supernatural powers. With these abilities you can quickly move from one location to another, stop time and survey an area, or take on the disguise of an enemy guard. If you need to stop any mortal enemies in their tracks, you can knock them out and put them out of sight with a hook mine or kill them outright with a Voltaic Gun.

Supernatural Assassin - Dishonored: Death of the Outsider Launch Trailer

Hunting the Outsider is tough work, and sometimes you'll need a break from the chase. Arkane added some side mission content in the form of Contracts. Each Contract features a target to kill, and you should take your time in planning out your moves (and save your progress) because it’s possible to fail these missions.

Even though Billie has unique powers, you can eventually also use the abilities of Corvo Attano and Emily Kaldwin, the two protagonists from previous Dishonored games in Original Game Plus mode. The mixture of supernatural powers from all three characters should make for some interesting kills or new methods to sneak past a small legion of guards.

Arkane Studios considers Dishonored: Death of the Outsider to be a standalone title, and you don’t need to play the first two games in order to understand the events surrounding Billie. You can pick it up tomorrow for $30.