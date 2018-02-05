The E-Blue Auroza Gaming Armchair Is Available On Massdrop

auroza 1

The gaming desk chair market is totally saturated. They’re available in all sorts of colors, there are luxury versions, there’s an air-cooled one, and there are even gaming desks to accompany them. What if you’re a living room gamer, though? With Corsair, Razer, and Roccat all offering their own lap boards, and the excitement around Nvidia’s gaming televisions, we know there must be a fair amount of you out there. Well, thanks to the E-Blue Auroza gaming chair, now there are also gaming armchairs.

We spotted the E-Blue Auroza “sofa-style” gaming chair on Massdrop. Rocking the ever-popular red and black color scheme, it would pair perfectly with your gaming ottoman. The Auroza’s construction is typical of what we’ve seen advertised for gaming chairs--polyurethane covered memory foam over a steel frame. The backrest and seat cushion are affixed to hexagonal frames that form the sides and armrests of the chair. This means nothing on the chair is adjustable.



The Auroza is available in two variants: pro and standard. The pro version has more generous padding on its seat cushion and backrest, which is also taller. Huge red side panels decorate the sides of the chair. The standard version has undecorated, flat seating surfaces and loses the red side panels, giving it a decidedly less “gamerish” look.



Gaming armchairs might just be the next big thing, but we feel the Auroza is a missed opportunity. Beyond its aesthetics, it really doesn’t have any gaming provisions. Certainly a detachable keyboard tray would be useful, but the Auroza doesn’t even have a cup holder or storage pockets for controllers.



The E-Blue Auroza pro and standard versions are available now on Massdrop at $350 and $300, respectively. Shipping is limited to the continental U.S.