EK Water Blocks Announces EVGA FTW2 Full-Cover Blocks





Update, 10:45am PT, April 4, 2017: Added table of compatible graphics cards.

EVGA recently launched the iCX cooling solution, and evidently, EK Water Blocks thinks it can do better. The water cooling company launched a pair of full-cover GPU blocks to give EVGA’s FTW2 cards the cooling solution they deserve.

EVGA iCX technology offers sophisticated monitoring systems and advanced cooling features, but that doesn’t matter because it’s still an air cooler. If you want to push your card to the maximum, you probably want your GPU cooled by water. (Note: that comparison was made with a 1080 Ti, but we expect the same concept to apply to 1080 cards, too.) And let's face it, EVGA designed the FTW and FTW2 series to push the boundaries of Nvidia GPUs' capabilities.

EK Water Blocks announced the EK-FC1080 GTX FTW2 full-cover GPU water block, which should provide the cooling performance edge needed to push a card like that to its performance limits. The EK-FC1080 GTX FTW2 makes direct contact with the GPU, memory, and voltage regulation modules (VRM), and the channels inside the block direct fluid over all three heat-generating components.

EKWB is offering the EK-FC1080 GTX FTW2 in two variants. You can get the block with clear acrylic top, which features pre-drilled 3mm holes for LED diodes, or with a black Acetal top. Both options include a nickel-plated electrolytic copper base. EKWB didn’t announce a new backplate to go with the new water blocks, but the company said the existing EK-FC1080 GTX FTW Backplates are compatible with the new FTW2 water blocks.

The EK-FC1080 GTX FTW2 is compatible with 10 different EVGA FTW class graphics cards, including GTX 1080 and 1070 models with ACX 3.0, iCX, and Hybrid cooling solutions.

The EK-FC1080 GTX FTW2 water blocks are available now through the EK Webshop and EKWB’s partner reseller network. EKWB is asking $112 for both variants.