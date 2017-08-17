EKWB's Latest Monoblock Supports Five Gigabyte X299 Motherboards

EK Water Blocks revealed the upcoming EK-FB GA X299 Gaming RGB Monoblock cooler, which supports no less than five Gigabyte X299 motherboards, and said it will debut next week.

EKWB is recognizable as one of the leading water cooling component manufacturers, and in recent years the company has built strong relationships with some of the industry’s largest and most significant players, such as Asus, MSI, and Gigabyte. Those partnerships allowed it to break new ground in the water cooling business with custom tailored monoblock coolers that chill the motherboard’s VRMs along with the CPU.

As with all EKWB coolers, the new monoblock features the company’s low-resistance EK-Supremacy EVO cooling engine that supports low-powered pumps. EKWB said the cold plate is new, though, and that it was redesigned for “better mechanical contact” with Intel Core X-series LGA-2066 processors.

EKWB usually offers multiple variations of its CPU and GPU blocks, with options that include clear and black tops and bare copper or plated copper bases, but you don’t get those options for its monoblocks. The EK-FB GA X299 Gaming RGB Monoblock is available with a clear acrylic top and a nickel-plated electrolytic copper base only.

As the name suggests, EKWB’s new monoblock also includes an RGB light strip. EKWB started putting controllable RGB lighting in its monoblocks early this year to hitch a ride on the RGB hype train. The new monoblock includes an improved light strip with digital RGB LEDs that are more customizable than the previous lights. With Gigabyte's RGB Fusion application, you can assign individual colors to each diode to create a rainbow effect.

The EK-FB GA X299 Gaming RGB Monoblock is compatible with the following Gigabyte X299 motherboards:

Gigabyte X299 Aorus Gaming 3 (rev.1.0)

Gigabyte X299 Aorus Gaming 7 (rev.1.0)

Gigabyte X299 Aorus Gaming 9 (rev.1.0)

Gigabyte X299 Aorus Ultra Gaming (rev.1.0)

Gigabyte X299 UD4 (rev.1.0)

You can pre-order the EK-FB GA X299 Gaming RGB Monoblock from the EK Webshop and the company’s partner resellers for $137. EKWB said all pre-orders would ship on August 25.