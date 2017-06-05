EKWB Reveals MSI X370 Xpower Titanium Monoblock

Want to put a monoblock on a Ryzen CPU? Now you have a choice of which motherboard you can use. EK Water Blocks revealed a monoblock for MSI’s X370 Xpower Titanium.

AMD launched the first wave of the Ryzen platform in early March, and EK Water Blocks was quick to announce support for the platform. Before the Ryzen processors hit the market, EKWB revealed that its existing lineup of water blocks would support AMD’s new platform with a simple upgrade, and new orders will ship with the upgrade part in the box.

In late April, EKWB took Ryzen support to the next level with the announcement of the first monoblock for an AM4 socket motherboard. EKWB opened pre-orders for the EK-FB Asus C6H RGB Monoblock for the Asus Crosshair VI Hero X370 motherboard on April 24. It took the company six full weeks to reveal the second option for AMD’s platform. This time around, EKWB partnered with MSI to create a superior cooling solution for MSI’s Titanium series X370 motherboard.

The FC-FB MSI X370 Xpower RGB monoblock features the usual specifications we’ve come to expect from EKWB. The block features a nickel-plated electrolytic copper base with EKWB’s EK-Supremacy cooling engine channels milled into the metal that let fluid pass over the CPU and MOSFETs. EKWB doesn’t offer a choice of tops for its monoblocks as it does with many of its GPU and CPU. The FC-FB MSI X370 Xpower RGB monoblock features a clear acrylic top that lets you see the fluid pass through the cooling channels.

EKWB recently jumped onto the RGB lighting bandwagon and added RGB strips to some of its latest products. As you might have guessed from the name of the block, the EKWB FC-FB MSI X370 Xpower RGB monoblock includes one of EKWB’s LED strips. The RGB light shroud includes an MSI logo that lights up with the rest of the monoblock’s surface. The included RGB strip is compatible with MSI’s Mystic Light Sync RGB lighting technology, which means can you plug the lead into a header on the motherboard and sync the light strip with the motherboard’s built-in lighting.

EKWB said the FC-FB MSI X370 Xpower RGB monoblocks are readily available from the EK Webshop and the company’s worldwide reseller network. The monoblock will set you back $137.