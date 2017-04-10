Another 'Free Play Week' For 'The Elder Scrolls Online' Starts On April 11

Soon you’ll be able to play The Elder Scrolls Online for free for an entire week. The Free Play Week starts on April 11 at 10 a.m. EDT, and ends at the same time on April 18.

You'll be restricted to the base game during the Free Play Week--any downloadable content packs that open up other areas of the game will be unavailable. Thanks to last year's One Tamriel update, however, you're free to roam around the rest of the world as you please because the game's many regions are unlocked and enemies will scale to your level.



When you begin play tomorrow, you’ll also receive 500 Crowns, the game’s premium currency. You can use these Crowns at the Crown Store to buy cosmetic items for your character, special consumables, or even a temporary boost in experience points. Speaking of experience boosts, the studio is in the midst of celebrating the game’s three-year anniversary with a special item. By completing the “Ache for Cake” quest from Chef Donolon, you’ll get a digital cake that you can consume with your friends to get a 100% experience boost that lasts for two hours.





This isn’t the first Free Play Week for The Elder Scrolls Online, and if you participated in previous iterations of the event, the content you had will be accessible once again. This includes overall progress within the game, any created characters, and items acquired from the Crown Store. If you decide to purchase the full game, all the content you received or created in the Free Play Week will be accessible to you.

The free week comes two months before the highly anticipated Morrowind expansion, which will add a new location and playable class, among other things. By providing the free weekend now, the studio will allow new players to get accustomed to the base experience before exploring other content aimed at the game’s more devout players.