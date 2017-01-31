Return To Vvardenfell With 'The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind' Expansion

Welcome back to Vvardenfell. Zenimax Online Studios announced via Twitch that the latest expansion for The Elder Scrolls Online will bring players back to the familiar island from The Elder Scrolls III: Morrowind.

The expansion, appropriately called The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind, will take you to Vvardenfell 700 years before the events of The Elder Scrolls III. Once you arrive, you have to help Vivec, the Guardian of Vvardenfell, by restoring his strength, but you also have to prevent the destruction of Vivec City from an incoming meteor.

The Elder Scrolls Online: Morrowind Announcement Trailer

Even though you’ll probably use an existing character to play through the expansion, it will probably be worth trying out a new character at some point as well. For the first time since the launch of the game, Morrowind will introduce a new class called the Warden, which utilizes nature-based magic as well as enlisting the aid of a gigantic War Bear. You can also give your Warden a specific set of skills that corresponds to your playstyle.

Other content includes a new player-versus-player (PvP) mode called Battlegrounds. Zenimax Online Studios didn’t provide many specifics, but we do know that you’ll participate in a three team arena-like match. In other words, it’s a four versus four versus four fight. A new twelve-player dungeon was also revealed called the Hall of Fabrication, but details were also scarce.





With this announcement, you can expect more details about the expansion in the lead up to its release of June 6. If you already bought a copy of The Elder Scrolls Online, you can upgrade to the expansion for $40. Otherwise, a copy of the expansion, which includes the full game, will cost you $60. If you pre-order the game, you’ll also get the Discovery Pack, which includes a costume based on the Warden, an in-game pet, treasure maps that lead to special rewards in Vvardenfell, a special Crown Crate that can give you additional cosmetic items or mounts, and an experience scroll, which provides you with 50% additional experience for two hours.