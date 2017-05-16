Elgato Aims To Make Livestream Management Easier With $150 Stream Deck

Elgato is known in the gaming industry for its multiple products that can help you capture or stream game footage, but its latest piece of hardware is more focused on making it easier for streamers to manage multiple facets of the livestream show. With the Elgato Stream Deck, you'll be able to send out general tweets, activate your webcam, or switch programs with the press of a button.

In the past, most streamers, including myself, would have to use the Alt + Tab key combo in order to switch between different windows to send tweets, monitor the stream chat, or start the stream. With the Stream Deck, you'll be able to put these commands on the peripheral and assign one of the 15 buttons to a specific function. The buttons also include a small LCD screen that will give you a visual cue to signify that the assigned task was completed.

Out of the box, the Stream Deck is already compatible with multiple apps such as the Open Broadcaster Software, Twitter, and of course, Twitch. There are also a few pre-made icons for general tasks such as sending tweets or starting a stream, but you can also create your own icons to give it a more personal touch (pun intended). With the Stream Deck’s software, you can easily drag and drop commands to specific keys. However, it's not just limited to 15 functions. You can stack multiple assignments onto one button so that you have a “folder” for similar functions. All in all, Elgato said that you can have up to 210 “actions” within the 15-key deck.

If you want to get your own copy of the Stream Deck, you can order it through Elgato or Amazon for $150. It uses a USB 2.0 connection and is compatible with Windows 10 (64-bit) and macOS version 10.11 or later.