'Endless Space 2' Leaves Early Access May 19

Last October, Amplitude Studios brought Endless Space 2 to Steam as an Early Access title. Now the studio feels that the game is ready to go for its final launch, and a release date is scheduled for May 19.

The game is still available for $30 or $37 for the Standard and Deluxe Editions, respectively. When the game (officially) launches in May, the price for both packs will shoot up to $40 and $50, respectively. If you decide to get the Deluxe Edition, it will come with a digital copy of the soundtrack, unique units, ship skins, special forum titles, and points that you can use on the studio’s forums. If you own the Standard Edition and want to upgrade to the Deluxe Edition it will cost you $11.





Unlike most PC games these days, Endless Space 2 will also have a physical retail version. It will come with a poster and a short origin story called The Last Flight of the Gray Owl. However, a price for the physical version wasn’t mentioned.



Amplitude Studios' initial goal was to stay in Early Access for four to six months, which would give the developers enough time to make sure they could add new content and get feedback from fans. According to the roadmap for Early Access, the developers planned to have three major updates for the game in addition to a final update prior to the game’s release. The May release date, then, is a month over the studio’s anticipated time in Early Access.

