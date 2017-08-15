'EVE: Valkyrie' Removes VR Requirement With Upcoming Expansion

Since its launch, EVE: Valkyrie was an exclusive title for VR platforms including the Oculus Rift, HTC Vive, and PlayStation VR. That will change next month when the game will take on a name -- EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone -- to reflect the new Warzone expansion, which will allow those without a VR device on the PlayStation 4 and PC to participate in CCP’s dogfighting (in space!) title.





The expansion also adds more content to the game such as new ships, maps, and a “modular progression system.” There will also be another game mode available called “Extraction,” which is CCP’s take on Capture the Flag, and new prizes come in the form of Reward Capsules, which contain numerous personalization options for your ships. We were told that the game will also support HOTAS (hands-on-throttle-and-stick) peripherals if you prefer a more immersive experience.

Veteran players will also notice changes to existing features with the launch of Warzone. Gold, which you used to purchase with real-world currency to convert to Silver (the in-game currency), will cease to exist. In its stead are Gold Rewards Capsules, and one capsule will be exchanged for every 200 Gold in your inventory. Unlike Gold, Silver will still remain to the game (looks like Robert Frost was right after all). The new expansion will change progression so that you gain experience per ship rather than per class. This change means that CCP will rest your pilot experience points, but the Rank you earned in combat will not change. You can read the rest of the detailed changes coming to Warzone on the game’s website.

EVE: Valkyrie - Warzone Announce Trailer

If you already own EVE: Valkyrie, the expansion will be available for free when it launches on September 26. Newcomers can buy the game, which includes the expansion, on the same day for $30.