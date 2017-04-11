Login | Sign Up
EVGA's Budget B3 Series PSUs Promise High Reliability And Performance

by
8 Comments

EVGA's new B3 units were announced today, featuring lots of upgrades compared to the previous B2 line, and also covering a wider wattage range. The OEM is again Super Flower, which is definitely an advantage because SF is highly respected in the PSU market these days.

The platform has been upgraded, and in addition to the fully modular cable design, EVGA also added a semi-passive mode, a Hydraulic Dynamic Bearing fan, and (according to EVGA), tighter load regulations (<2%). The 450W-650W units have 150mm depth, whereas the 750W and 850W models are 10mm longer. Efficiency remains at the same level--80 PLUS Bronze certified.

The B3 line positioned between the GQ (FSP OEM) and BQ (HEC and Andyson OEMs) lines, and they're backed by a five-year warranty.


B3
OEMSuper Flower
Models850 B3, 750 B3, 650 B3, 550 B3, 450 B3
Max. DC Output850W - 450W
PFCActive PFC
Efficiency80 Plus Bronze
ModularYes (fully)
Intel C6/C7 Power State SupportYes
Operating temperature0°C ~ 40°C
ProtectionsOver Voltage Protection
Under Voltage Protection
Over Current Protection
Short Circuit Protection
Over Power Protection
Over Temperature Protection
Cooling130mm Hydraulic Dynamic Bearing Fan
Semi-passive operationYes (Selectable)
Number of PCIe850 B3: 6
750 B3: 4
650 B3: 3
450 B3, 550 B3: 2
Number of EPS1x for all B3 models
Dimensions850 B3, 750 B3: 150 mm (W) x 85 mm (H) x 160 mm (D)
450 B3 - 650 B3: 150 mm (W) x 85 mm (H) x 150 mm (D)
ComplianceATX12V v2.4, EPS 2.92
+12V Max Output
850 B3: 70.8A (849.6W)
750 B3: 62.4A (748.8W)
650 B3: 54.1A (649.2W)
550 B3: 45.8A (549.6W)
450 B3: 37.4A (448.8W)
Price850 B3: $99.99
750 B3: $89.99
650 B3: $69.99
550 B3: $59.99
450 B3: $49.99
Warranty5 years

All protection features are included, which is excellent, especially in this budget category. It's quite nice to see OTP in budget PSUs, especially when the temperature rating is lower than 50°C.

On the other hand, it's a shame that even the strongest member of this line has only a single EPS connector. High-end mainboards need more juice in the CPU area, so a single EPS just won't cut it.

Even so, the price tags are quite low, and the competition will probably have a hard time following. In this price category, EVGA brings into the fight HDB fans and Japanese caps along with a rather long warranty. The entry B3 model, with a $50 price tag, looks ideal for small PCs and users on tight budget. A good (true) HDB fan costs over over $10 alone, and the fully modular cable design isn't cheap to manufacture, either.

All new B3s use a modern platform, featuring an LLC converter on the primary side and DC-DC converters on the secondary side, for the generation of the minor rails. Given those high-end specs, this platform could easily achieve significantly higher efficiency levels, but EVGA wanted it to stay at the same levels as its previous PSU line so as to avoid creating internal competition. 

About the author
Aris Mpitziopoulos

Aris Mpitziopoulos is a Contributing Editor at Tom's Hardware US, covering PSUs.

Read more
8 comments
  • SR-71 Blackbird
    Since Super Flower is the OEM they should be decent.
    2
  • ahnilated
    Budget and high reliability and performance shouldn't be in the same sentence. Wouldn't they normally just be a power supply then if they have high reliability and performance?
    0
  • dstarr3
    I'll be interested to see what kind of build quality SF is capable of on a budget.
    0
