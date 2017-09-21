EVGA Offers A GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Elite With 12GHz Memory

EVGA announced that its GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 ELITE is now available, with memory running at 12,002MHz. Compared to the GeForce GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Gaming we reviewed earlier this year, the increased memory clock speed results in a 9% boost in total memory bandwidth. Aside from that, the two cards are virtually identical.

The latest edition to EVGA’s stable of high-end graphics cards sports 3,584 CUDA cores, 11GB of GDDR5X memory running at 12GHz, a 352-bit bus, 224 texture units, 28 streaming multiprocessors, 88 ROPs, and a 250W TDP, all packed into a dual-slot design. The card features a base clock speed of 1,569MHz that boosts up to 1,683MHz.

The dual-slot air cooler is essentially the same as the one found on other FTW3 video cards with the exception of color options. This card is available with either a white or black fan shroud. Three large dual ball-bearing fans push air through interlaced L-shaped fins bonded to six copper heatpipes that are attached to the diecast form-fitted baseplate.

As with most of EVGA's high-end GPUs, this graphics card is equipped with a full cover metal backplate that helps prevent it from bending under the weight of the heatsink. The company also added a unique safety feature in the form of an integrated safety fuse on the PCB that’s designed as an extra layer of protection for your high-dollar graphics card.

The EVGA GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Elite also comes with a standard DVI-D port, three DisplayPort headers, and a single HDMI 2.0b display output, as well as two 8-pin power connectors. The company recommends the use of a 600W PSU or higher.

Currently there is no information on pricing or availability. We have reached out to EVGA for more information.


EVGA GTX 1080 Ti FTW3 Elite
GPUGP102
CUDA Cores3,584
Clock Speed1,569MHz Base
1,683 MHz Boost
Memory Size11GB
Memory Speed12,006 MHz
Memory Bus352-bit
Transistors12 Billion
Texture Units224
Streaming Multiprocessors28
ROPs88
TDP250W
Power Input2 x 8-pin
3 comments
    Your comment
  • Th3pwn3r
    The way this was written you make it seem like 9% speed boost isn't a big deal .
    -1
  • wifiburger
    TDP of 250W ... well we all know everybody that buys this card will run it at 117% power target :-)
    0
  • redgarl
    Yeah, go for it EVGA... like your joke of a 1080 FTW... the card that died under a year. It died twice in less than 12 months... got rid of it to an unlucky buyer on the third card.

    If you think I will ever buy anything else from them, you are crazy.
    0
3 comments
