EVGA's GTX 1080 Ti Hybrid FTW3 Will Debut On July 10

The EVGA GTX 1080 Ti HYBRID FTW3 now has a solid launch date. According to a tweet from EVGA product manager Jacob Freeman, the graphics card will make its debut on July 10.

Freeman didn’t offer a specific reason for the delay. When asked about retail availability, he said that, while he was unable to say which retail stores and online outlets will carry the card, he could confirm that the EVGA GTX 1080 Ti HYBRID FTW3 will be available from EVGA’s website.





The Hybrid FTW3 sits between the company's air cooled graphics card offerings and those that employ full-cover water blocks, hence the "Hybrid" moniker. The highly overclocked GP102 core is cooled by an Asetek all-in-one closed-loop liquid cooler, while memory and VRM are cooled using a traditional heatsink and fan combination. This combination provides the benefit of liquid cooling on the GPU core without the added expense of a full-cover waterblock.

Aside from cooler options and pricing, the GTX 1080 Ti HYBRID FTW3 shares the same specs as the 1080 Ti SC2 HYBRID, Hydro Copper, and Hydro Copper SC2 graphics cards. Those of you itching to get your hands on an EVGA-branded GTX 1080 Ti who can't wait another ten days until the HYBRID FTW3 ships will be interested to know that the Hydro Copper, Hydro Copper SC2, and Hydro Copper FTW3 are currently available on the EVGA website for $820, $840, and $870, respectively.