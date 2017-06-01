Login | Sign Up
Search

EVGA Readies SC17 1080 Gaming Laptop

by
2 Comments

EVGA’s SC17 gaming laptop just got a major upgrade in the form of a GTX 1080.

The company showcased the new notebook at Computex, and the new iteration of the SC17 is mostly unchanged from its predecessor, the SC17 1070. It still features the unlocked Intel Core i7-7820K processor, 32GB of DDR4-2666, a 256GB NVMe M.2 SSD, a 1TB HDD, and a 4K (3840 x 2160) display with Nvidia G-Sync technology onboard.


The beefier graphics system of the new SC17 1080 isn’t the result of Nvidia’s new Max-Q Design philosophy, rather, EVGA simply increased the thickness of the device by a small increment to accommodate the larger GPU.

Although pricing is not yet available, the EVGA SC17 1080 is slated to arrive sometime this July.

About the author
Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
2 comments
    Your comment
  • dstarr3
    Mad props to EVGA for at least making gaming laptops that look like something an adult would buy.
    1
  • Thor Goodwill
    no kidding, its got the right internals, thank you for not making me pay for a ton of lame design and led lighting that i dont gaf about
    1
2 comments
Most Popular
  1. Intel Sucker Punches Qualcomm With Its Own ‘Always On PC’ Announcement
  2. Windows 10 On ARM, Again; Can Qualcomm Make It Stick?
  3. AMD Details Ryzen Mobile CPUs, Asus Shows Them Off In ROG Strix GL702ZC
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices