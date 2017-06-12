A First Look At 'Doom' And 'Fallout 4' In VR

Bethesda didn't hold back at this year's E3. The popular game developer came out swinging with the announcement that both Doom and Fallout 4 would be making their way to the HTC Vive. The demos looked so good, I almost didn't notice that they didn't give a release date (but seriously you guys, they didn't give a release date). They did say however, that they'd be out sometime this year.



Doom VFR Reveal Trailer

Instead, I watched as some of the prettiest hellspawn that I ever did see start charging towards us in the new VR title, Doom FVR. And just when it looked like we were toast, the player pulled out a lovely shotgun and turned the approaching foes into puddles of hot, steaming blood and guts. The running and gunning looked just as smooth as if it was a traditional first-person shooter.

Next, we took a trip back to the wastelands in Fallout 4 VR. The irradiated remains of Boston were charming as ever, complete with wild dogs, super mutants, and the occasional Deathclaw. I was happy to see that the VR version of the game retains the modding portions, but honestly, the best part of that demo was seeing whoever was playing pick up the helmet to a suit of power armor. You can watch the Fallout 4 VR trailer here.



Needless to say, these are two titles that I can't wait to get my hands on.