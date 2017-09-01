Fanatec Releases Premium Xbox One CSL Elite Steering Wheel

Fanatec released a new CSL steering wheel for the ClubSport and CSL wheel base lineup that gives Xbox One gamers an affordable wheel option with premium materials.

In late 2015, Fanatec announced a line of mid-tier racing peripherals called the ClubSport Light (CSL) series which served to lower the price of entry into advanced racing simulation hardware. Fanatac launched the CSL series with a steering wheel attachment that you could connect to existing ClubSport wheel bases to add Xbox One compatibility to older hardware.

Fanatec has other Xbox One compatible options, but they all carry premium price tags. For nearly two years, the CSL Steering Wheel P1 was the only sub-$400 Xbox One compatible wheel that Fanatec offered. Now, there’s an Elite option made with better materials that offers more features.

The Fanatec CSL Elite Steering Wheel P1 offers all the same features as the standard P1 wheel, including the brushed aluminum spokes and the illuminated shift lights at the top of the wheel. It also includes an automotive-grade steering wheel quick-release system, which is compatible with Fanatec’s existing wheel bases.

The Elite version of the wheel features a revised paddle shifter design with “Snapdome” technology. It also offers exchangeable face buttons and a set of replacement button with symbols that match up with popular racing game functions. The most obvious improvement to the wheel is the material selection for the hand grips. Fanatec got rid of the synthetic leather in exchange for automotive grade Alcantara with red cross-stitching.

The Fanatec CSL Elite Steering Wheel P1 is available now for $159. The wheel is compatible with Fanatec’s ClubSport V2, ClubSport V2.5, and CSL Elite wheel bases. If you don’t have a Fanatec wheel set, you can save $60 on a bundle kit that includes the wheel, a ClubSport V2.5 base, and CSL Elite Pedals.