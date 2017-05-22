Login | Sign Up
'Far Cry 5' Teaser Trailer Shows Montana Setting

by - Source: YouTube
4 Comments

Recently, Ubisoft announced the arrival of a few games coming this fiscal year, which included a new Far Cry title, appropriately named Far Cry 5. Today, the company revealed a bit more from the upcoming game in the form of a teaser trailer, which seems to show the game’s new setting.

Far Cry 5: Teaser Trailer

In previous installments in the series, the setting was somewhere distant from modern civilization, and you had to juggle between the local wildlife, the native residents, and the terrifying villain and his minions. In the case of Far Cry 3 and Far Cry 4, you were put in the middle of the ocean in the Rook Islands and the Tibet-like region of Kyrat, respectively. Even Far Cry Primal, the most recent entry in the series, put you far from familiar lands by turning the clock back to 10,000 B.C. However, the setting of Far Cry 5 is a bit closer to home, at least for Americans, but it still meets the criteria of previous Far Cry settings.


Hope County, Montana seems like a picturesque place, with its towering mountains, dense forests, and open plains, but within the beautiful landscape resides some evil residents. As the trailer shows these majestic sights, you’ll notice some abnormal sights and sounds such as a scream, a body floating down a river, a man in dirty clothes running through a field, and to top it all off, a man bashing another person’s head into a church bell.

The short trailer is just a glimpse into the backdrop of Ubisoft’s next title in the open-world game. We expect to see more at the company’s annual E3 keynote presentation, but you’ll get a full reveal of the game before the show. The “World Announcement Trailer” is set to release on May 26.

NameFar Cry 5
TypeAction/Adventure, Open world
DeveloperUbisoft
PublisherUbisoft
PlatformsPC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One
Where To BuyN/A
Release DateN/A
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

  • DookieDraws
    OMG! The graphics are mind-blowing! That looked like real life! :P
  • neieus
    We've finally reached the point where graphics look life like!
  • dstarr3
    Anonymous said:
    OMG! The graphics are mind-blowing! That looked like real life! :P


    Anonymous said:
    We've finally reached the point where graphics look life like!


    I see no indication that this is rendered in-game or even in-engine.
