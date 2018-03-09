Heads Up! Our Next Folding@Home Competition Starts Next Week



We're kicking off the second annual Folding@Home Competition between AnandTech and Tom's Hardware on Monday, March 12.



Fold for charity. Fold for pride. Fold at home in our second annual Folding@Home competition between AnandTech Forums and the Tom's Hardware Community. This isn't the official announcement; that will come Monday. In the meantime, we wanted all of our Tom's Hardware members to know we're ready to go. Here are some links to get you started:



The Official Competition Thread



The Tom's Hardware Folding@Home Team Thread



The Tom's Hardware Folding@Home Team 40051 Guide



If you want to participate in this year's competition, be sure to head to those threads first. If you still need help one of our resident experts will be happy to assist!



The competition starts this Monday, March 12 at 10am PT and will run until Friday, March 16 at 10am PT.



Good luck!