Watch Us Play The 'Forza Horizon 3' Hot Wheels Expansion Today At 1pm PDT

by

Forza Horizon 3 evokes the feeling of an automotive playground. With Australia as the background, you’re free to use a wide array of vehicles to tear through the countryside, drift across city streets, or bounce around the Outback. It’s appropriate, then, that the team at Playground Games partnered with Hot Wheels to add more fun to the game via an expansion. In order to see just how exciting it can be, you’ll get to see it in action today as part of our weekly Twitch livestream show.

Within the game, the expansion appears in a small group of islands off the Australian mainland. When you arrive, you’ll see the winding orange track that's synonymous with the Hot Wheels brand. These crazy tracks include high-degree turns, massive loops, and intersections that are a hotbed for car crashes if you’re not a careful driver.


You can easily drive around the long track for a quick joyride, but the expansion also holds a new player campaign that will test your driving skills on the new track. At the end of the campaign, you will use your newfound skills in a Grand Finale race. If you find that the default races are too easy, you can try out the new Stunt Swap feature, which will let you manipulate sections of the track to add more stunts to a race.

For the achievement hunters, this expansion also features some new challenges that will give you recognition if you manage to beat them. It will have 28 achievements along with 500 Gamerscore points. If you own the game’s season pass, you’ll get the expansion for free. You can still buy it as a standalone expansion for $20.

Name
Forza Horizon 3
TypeRacing
DeveloperPlayground Games
PublisherMicrosoft
PlatformsPC, Xbox One
Release DateSeptember 27, 2016
Where To Buy
About the author
Rexly Peñaflorida

Rexly Peñaflorida II is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He covers hardware news, with a major focus on gaming.

