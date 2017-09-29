More Accessibility Features Come To 'Forza Motorsport 7'

Even though the Forza Motorsport games have deep roots in simulation, its fanbase includes more than just die-hard racing fans. Players of different ages, skill levels, and abilities participate in its many virtual races. With the release of Forza Motorsport 7 today, Ryan Cooper, the executive producer at Turn 10 Studios, told Tom's Hardware that it will include some new features to ensure that these players can enjoy all that the game has to offer.

Forza Motorsport 7 will support multi-USB peripherals, which include special devices that allow those with disabilities to play. One example of these devices is Evil Controllers’ Left and Righty gamepads, which enable users to utilize just one hand on a modified version of the DualShock 4 or Xbox One peripherals. The studio also plans to implement text-to-speech (and speech-to-text) functionality into the game to make the chat system accessible to all. The game also brings back the colorblind racing line so everyone can look for the right braking point in every corner.





There's also a new “Super Easy” mode that features multiple assists: It can automatically activate the brakes on corners; keep your car on the track; and turn off friction physics so that it doesn’t slide on grass, dirt, and wet surfaces. Cooper said that this setting will “allow the younger or less dexterous racers to compete.”

As is the case with any title, Cooper said that he and the team will continue to look at more ways to increase the game’s accessibility so that even more players can experience current and future iterations.

If you pre-ordered the Ultimate Edition variant of Forza Motorsport 7, you can start playing today. For everyone else, the game will be available next week, on October 2.