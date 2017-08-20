Turn 10 Details PC Features For 'Forza Motorsport 7'
Forza Motorsport 7 was initially announced at E3, and today at Gamescom, Turn 10 Studios revealed more information about its PC version, including an updated system requirements chart, a lengthy list of supported peripherals, and some features exclusive to Windows 10 players.
Back at E3, we discovered the minimum and recommended specs for the game, but the studio recently mentioned via Xbox Wire that it wanted to make the title playable for fans who don't have a powerful PC build at home. Specifically, Turn 10 said that it can run on “budget-friendly” systems but also mentioned that it works on Microsoft’s Surface Book 4 Ultrabook.
With these recent announcements, the studio updated its list of system requirements, which now include Ideal (Ultra) and Ultrabook (Mobile) configurations as well as suggestions for AMD CPUs. One item of note is that an AMD Ryzen 7 chip is listed for the Ultra setting, but the studio didn't mention a specific model. We've reached out to Microsoft on the matter, but in the meantime you can take a look at the updated chart below.
|Forza Motorsport 7
|Minimum
|Recommended
|Ideal (Ultra)
|Ultrabook (Mobile)
|CPU
|GPU
|N/A
|RAM
|8GB
|8GB
|16GB
|8 GB
|Storage
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|OS
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|Windows 10
|DirectX Version
|12
|12
|12
|12
|Resolution
|720p
|1080p
|4K
|720p
|Framerate
|30 fps
|60 fps
|60 fps
|30 fps
If you do have a high-powered PC at home, you can take advantage of the game’s multiple graphics options such as 8x multi-sampling anti-aliasing and 16x anisotropic filtering. In addition, Forza Motorsport 7 will support 21:9 ultra-wide monitors, and it will include a benchmark mode so that you can see how your build stacks up in performance against other Windows 10 users.
You can play the racing title on different variations of the Xbox One controllers—and even Sony’s DualShock 4 controller—but utilizing a racing wheel further enhances the gameplay immersion. Turn 10 provided a list, which you can see below, of 31 supported wheels from Fanatec, Thrustmaster, and Mad Catz. During our E3 preview, we were also told that Logitech racing wheels, specifically the peripherals made for the PlayStation 4, will also work for the game.
Supported peripherals
- Xbox 360 Controller
- Xbox One Controller
- Xbox One Elite Controller
- Xbox One S/X Controller
- Dual Shock 4
- Fanatec CSR
- Fanatec CSR Elite
- Fanatec ClubSport V2
- Fanatec ClubSport V1
- Fanatec CSL
- Fanatec ClubSport V2.5
- Fanatec Logitech G29
- Fanatec Driving Force Pro
- Fanatec G25
- Fanatec Driving Force GT
- Fanatec G27
- Fanatec MOMO
- Fanatec G920
- Thrustmaster RGT
- Thrustmaster T100
- Thrustmaster T500 RS
- Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari
- Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari GTE
- Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Int
- Thrustmaster T300 RS
- Thrustmaster T300 RS GT
- Thrustmaster T150
- Thrustmaster T150 Pro
- Thrustmaster TS-PC Racer
- Thrustmaster TX 458
- Thrustmaster TX Leather
- Thrustmaster 458 Spider
- Thrustmaster TMX
- Thrustmaster TMX Pro
- Thrustmaster TS-Xbox
- Mad Catz Pro
In addition to our coverage from E3, you can also get a glimpse of the game’s car list, which includes vehicles from notable brands such as Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Aston Martin.
|Name
|Forza Motorsport 7
|Type
|Racing, Simulation
|Developer
|Turn 10 Studios
|Publisher
|Microsoft Studios
|Platforms
|PC (Windows 10), Xbox One, Xbox One X
|Where To Buy
|Release Date
-
mamasan2000Does it have support for more than 1 USB device? Forza Horizon 3 doesn't. That means you can't use standalone shifters, pedals, buttonboxes etc. If you are into car-games, you probably have those.