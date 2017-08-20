Turn 10 Details PC Features For 'Forza Motorsport 7'

Forza Motorsport 7 was initially announced at E3, and today at Gamescom, Turn 10 Studios revealed more information about its PC version, including an updated system requirements chart, a lengthy list of supported peripherals, and some features exclusive to Windows 10 players.





Back at E3, we discovered the minimum and recommended specs for the game, but the studio recently mentioned via Xbox Wire that it wanted to make the title playable for fans who don't have a powerful PC build at home. Specifically, Turn 10 said that it can run on “budget-friendly” systems but also mentioned that it works on Microsoft’s Surface Book 4 Ultrabook.



With these recent announcements, the studio updated its list of system requirements, which now include Ideal (Ultra) and Ultrabook (Mobile) configurations as well as suggestions for AMD CPUs. One item of note is that an AMD Ryzen 7 chip is listed for the Ultra setting, but the studio didn't mention a specific model. We've reached out to Microsoft on the matter, but in the meantime you can take a look at the updated chart below.

Forza Motorsport 7 Minimum Recommended Ideal (Ultra)

Ultrabook (Mobile)

CPU Intel Core i5-750 (Lynnfield, 2.66GHz)

AMD FX-6300 (Vishera, 3.5 GHz)

Intel Core i5-4460 (Haswell, 3.2GHz)

AMD FX-8350 (Vishera, 4.0 GHz)

Intel Core i7-6700K (Skylake, 4.0 GHz)

AMD Ryzen 7 Intel Core i5-6200U (Skylake, 2.3 GHz) or better GPU

Nvidia GeForce GT 740

Nvidia GeForce GTX 650

AMD Radeon R7 250X Nvidia GeForce GTX 670

Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti

AMD Radeon RX 560 Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080

AMD RX Vega 64 N/A

RAM 8GB 8GB 16GB

8 GB

Storage N/A N/A N/A

N/A

OS Windows 10 Windows 10 Windows 10

Windows 10

DirectX Version 12 12 12

12

Resolution

720p

1080p

4K

720p

Framerate

30 fps

60 fps

60 fps

30 fps



If you do have a high-powered PC at home, you can take advantage of the game’s multiple graphics options such as 8x multi-sampling anti-aliasing and 16x anisotropic filtering. In addition, Forza Motorsport 7 will support 21:9 ultra-wide monitors, and it will include a benchmark mode so that you can see how your build stacks up in performance against other Windows 10 users.

You can play the racing title on different variations of the Xbox One controllers—and even Sony’s DualShock 4 controller—but utilizing a racing wheel further enhances the gameplay immersion. Turn 10 provided a list, which you can see below, of 31 supported wheels from Fanatec, Thrustmaster, and Mad Catz. During our E3 preview, we were also told that Logitech racing wheels, specifically the peripherals made for the PlayStation 4, will also work for the game.

Supported peripherals Xbox 360 Controller

Xbox One Controller

Xbox One Elite Controller

Xbox One S/X Controller

Dual Shock 4

Fanatec CSR

Fanatec CSR Elite

Fanatec ClubSport V2

Fanatec ClubSport V1

Fanatec CSL

Fanatec ClubSport V2.5

Fanatec Logitech G29

Fanatec Driving Force Pro

Fanatec G25

Fanatec Driving Force GT

Fanatec G27

Fanatec MOMO

Fanatec G920

Thrustmaster RGT

Thrustmaster T100

Thrustmaster T500 RS

Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari

Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari GTE

Thrustmaster T300 Ferrari Int

Thrustmaster T300 RS

Thrustmaster T300 RS GT

Thrustmaster T150

Thrustmaster T150 Pro

Thrustmaster TS-PC Racer

Thrustmaster TX 458

Thrustmaster TX Leather

Thrustmaster 458 Spider

Thrustmaster TMX

Thrustmaster TMX Pro

Thrustmaster TS-Xbox

Mad Catz Pro

In addition to our coverage from E3, you can also get a glimpse of the game’s car list, which includes vehicles from notable brands such as Ferrari, Porsche, Lamborghini, and Aston Martin.