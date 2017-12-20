Fractal Design Announces Connect D1 And Flex VRC-25 Case Accessories

Accompanying the launch of the Define R6 Tempered Glass Edition chassis, Fractal Design has also taken the wraps off a handful of accessories designed to accentuate your next system build.



First up we have the Connect D1, an optional replacement I/O shell for all Define R6 Series cases that adds full USB 3.1 Gen 2 support with up to 10Gb/s transfer speeds and the addition of a reversible USB Type-C port. This new panel also offers USB Fast charging support with compatible motherboards and devices.



Next, we have the Fractal Design Flex VRC-25, a PCI Express riser cable kit specially designed for the 2.5 slot vertical GPU mount in the Define R6 chassis. Describing this new product, the company said:

The highly flexible extra-long ribbon with patented EMI shielded overlap cable architecture works in conjunction with heavy-duty double-sided PCB wiring to ensure uncompromised zero-latency performance with up to 3x the power delivery of traditional riser cables.



The obvious benefit of offering these products separately is to keep cost down. Sure, the company could have included these items with the Define R6 line of chassis, but that would have significantly increased the price of the chassis and, to be honest, not everyone is going to want to vertically mount their graphics card or pay for a reversible USB Type-C port they might never use.



Both products will be available in early 2018. MSRP for the Connect D1 and Flex VRC-25 is listed at $30 and $40, respectively.