Fractal Design Launches Two New Define C Series Tempered Glass Chassis
Fractal Design launched two new Define C series chassis, both fitted with tempered glass side panels and sound dampening material. According to the company, these two chassis are not your run of the mill "one size fits all" cases. Fractal Design stated these new Define C series chassis are designed to “strike a balance of capacity and efficiency with no wasted space.”
The Define Mini C TG is designed for smaller enthusiast builds based on mini-ITX or micro-ATX motherboards. Although the smaller of the two cases, this chassis sports five expansion slots allowing for SLI and Crossfire configurations On the cooling front, there are five fan mounting locations and support for radiators and all-in-one coolers up to 280mm.
The larger Define C TG supports up to full-sized ATX motherboards. Its seven expansion slots allow enough room for 3-way SLI and Crossfire configurations. This chassis can be fitted with radiators up to 360mm, and has a total of seven fan mounting locations.
Both chassis share the ability to accommodate full sized components such as CPU air coolers up to 172mm, graphics cards up to 315mm and PSUs as long as 175mm. These new chassis are equipped with tempered glass side panels as well as industrial grade sound dampening material to help keep noise to a minimum. Each chassis features two 3.5” hard drive bays and three dedicated 2.5” SSD mounting locations. The Define C TG and Define Mini C TG come standard with a full length power supply shroud that cover both the PSU and two of the chassis’ hard drive mounting locations.
The Define C TG and Define Mini C TG are available now with an MSRP of $95 and $90, respectively.
|Fractal Design
|Define C TG
|Define Mini C TG
|Case Size
|Mid-Tower
|Dimensions
(W x H x D)
|217 x 453 x 413
|217 x 412 x 413
|Material
|SECC, ABS, Tempered Glass
|Drive Bays
|2 x 3.5"
3 x 2.5"
|Form Factor
|Mini-ITX
Micro-ATX
ATX
|Mini-ITX
Micro-ATX
|PSU
|Up To 175mm
|I/O Expansion
|7
|5
|Fan Support
|Top 2x 120 / 140mm
Front 2x 120 / 140mm (1x 120mm included)
Rear 1x 120mm (included)
Bottom 1x 120mm
|Top 2x 120 / 140mm
Front 3x 120 / 140mm (1x 120mm included)
Rear 1x 120mm (included)
Bottom 1x 120mm
|Radiator Support
|360mm Radiator Front
240mm Radiator Top
120mm Radiator Rear
|280mm Radiator Front
240mm Radiator Top
120mm Radiator Rear
|Heatsink Support
|172mm
|VGA Length
|315mm
|Price
|$95
|$95
and please stop ignoring the 5.25 DVD bays ? we want to add front panel accessories to our gaming pc , things to mention :
1- Front usb 3.1 panes.
2-Front hotswap bays
3-front remote control device / RGB LED controllers / Fan Controllers
4- Front HDMI panels for VR
5- Front touch screen
6- Front finger print scanner switch ??
7- Card readers ?
What ever, the DVD is not needed anymore we know , but the DVD bay is Very Much needed. why are all case manufacturers ignoring it ?
My Corsair Carbide 600C has a 2.5 DVD Bay, my case looks just as cool as their new one in my opinion