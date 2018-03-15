FSP’s New CMT230 And CMT240 Chassis Bring The 5.25” Drive Bay Back

FSP_CMT230 (1)

FSP released two new mid-tower chassis, the CMT230 and CMT240. These no-frills chassis’ defining selling point are their dual 5.25” drive bays, which is a rarity among modern cases.

It seems that FSP likes to release its cases in pairs. Mere days after releasing the CMT330 and CMT520, the company has released a new duo: the CMT230 and CMT240. Taking after their more premium cousins, this pair of cases feature identical interiors but different exteriors. The CMT230 has mesh section at the front for air intake, while the CMT240 has single-pane frontal faceplate with side air intake vents. Both cases’ exteriors are relatively nondescript, but the CMT240 has a blue glow element at the foot of its faceplate that adds just a bit of style.

On the inside, these cases can fit motherboards up to standard ATX size. Along with the aforementioned dual 5.25” drive slots, there’s space for two 3.5” drives, in a cage on the case floor, and two 2.5” drives, in mounts on the motherboard tray. Seven card slots allow GPUs up to 373mm in length to be installed. The cooler height clearance of 179mm shouldn’t be a restriction on air cooling, but it also means that even the widest GPUs should fit in this case.

Moving on to cooling, all fan mounts on these cases can fit either 120mm or 140mm fans. The front of these cases can fit three fans, the top can fit two, and the rear can fit one. Installing 5.25” drives will limit the front to two fans, however. Radiators of 280mm size can be installed on the front and top of these cases.

The FSP CMT230 and CMT240 are available now. The price for the CMT230 is $60, while prices for the CMT240 are $48 for the black version and $51 for the white version.