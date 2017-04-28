G.Skill Adds Tenkeyless KM560 Mechanical Keyboard To Its Family

gskill km560 1

To flesh out its growing family of mechanical keyboards, G.Skill announced the KM560, its first tenkeyless (TKL) model. It’s essentially a sawed-off version of the KM570 (it’s 3.15 inches narrower), which itself is the little brother to the flagship KM780 (read our full review here).

Indeed, the KM560 appears to share quite a bit design language with the KM570. It looks like the construction is similar, with a textured plastic top panel and the same front and back beveled edges. The indicator lights in the upper right corner of both keyboards are also similar, although the TKL KM560 has one fewer. The G.Skill logo is in different places on the two keyboards, though.





They also both have an MR key, although on the KM570 it’s an extra dedicated key, whereas on the KM560 it’s an alternate function of the Insert key. On the KM560, you can use key input to perform on-the-fly macro recording.

The KM560 currently offers only red as a backlighting option--there’s no RGB here--but you can dial the brightness up or down, employ a breathing effect and alter its speed (G.Skill said there are seven total effects), or switch the lighting off altogether if you like.

The MCU is an unnamed ARM chip. The KM560 offers full NKRO (which you can toggle on or off) and anti-ghosting, and there are media keys (and other functions) available on the F keys, PrtScn, Scroll Lock, and Pause Break keys. The arrow keys offer lighting controls as alternate functions. It does not appear as though the KM560 supports G.Skill’s configuration software.

G.Skill’s approach to keyboards has been to develop a model and then offer multiple iterations--RGB or single-color LEDs, different switch types, and so on--and the new KM560 follows that trend. You can opt for one with Cherry MX Red, Blue, or Brown switches. The prices are not listed yet on the product page; we’ve reached out to G.Skill for pricing.