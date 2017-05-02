Login | Sign Up
Search

Gigabyte's Aero 15 Gaming Laptop Has '14-Inch-Like' Size, GTX 1060

by
4 Comments

With the mobile version of Nvidia’s GeForce GTX 1060, you can achieve respectable performance in modern games. Because of this, the GTX 1060 is a popular choice for thin and light laptops such as the Razer Blade or MSI GS63VR Stealth Pro. There aren't many thin, light, and powerful systems on the market, though, so every new addition to the segment is a welcome one.

MORE: Best Gaming Laptops

The Gigabyte Aero 14 was one such system, but it appealed to a smaller audience of gamers because of its 14-inch display. To remedy this, Gigabyte has announced the Aero 15, which features a wider 15-inch display, but as Gigabyte describes it, maintains “14-inch-like” dimensions. It does so because of the display’s 5mm thin bezel. The overall dimensions measure are about 13.1 x 9.8 x 0.78 inches, and it weighs in at under 5 lbs, making it portable enough to carry in a bag.

Besides gaming, Gigabyte aims to make the Aero 15 ideal about productivity. Thunderbolt 3 grants the new Aero up to 40Gbps of bandwidth (minus the overhead penalty), which is useful if you intend to pair it with an external graphics dock. Additionally, you can daisy chain two 5K monitors; this, along with a Mini DisplayPort 1.3 and HDMI 2.0 port, allow the Aero to run up to four monitors.

To compete with the thin-and-light class, Gigabyte has to deliver in the aesthetics department. To do so, the Aero 15 took design cues from its predecessor: near the hinge, you’ll find a surface stylized using nanoimprint lithography. Color-wise, the Aero 15 comes in black, black on orange, and green. Additionally, the RGB per-key backlit keyboard features full customization, with 13 different lighting effects and 5 custom modes.

The Gigabyte Aero 15 is available now on Newegg. 

  • Picture4
  • Picture5
  • Picture6
  • Picture3
  • Picture8
  • Picture10
  • Picture9
  • Spec-04_Gray_02
  • Spec-04_Gray_04
  • Spec-04_Red_05
  • Spec-04_Yellow_04
  • Spec-04_Red_01
  • Spec-04_Red_09
  • Spec-04_Yellow_06
  • Spec-04_Yellow_07
  • Spec-04_Yellow_08
  • Spec-04_Yellow_10
  • Spec-04_All_01
  • Spec-04_All_02


Gigabyte Aero 15
DisplayFHD (1920x1080) or UHD (3840x2160) WVA, 5mm thin bezel, X-Rite Pantone certified
ProcessorIntel Core i7-7700HQ
MemoryUp to 32GB of DDR4-2400
GraphicsNvidia GeForce GTX 1060
StorageM.2 2280 x 2 (SATA3 or PCIe 3.0 x4)
Battery94Wh
Dimensions (WxDxH)13.1 x 9.8 x 0.78 inches
Weight4.62
Price$1,900
About the author
Alexander Quejado

Alexander Quejado is a Contributing Writer & Lab Assistant for Tom's Hardware US. He tests and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
4 comments
    Your comment
  • Glock24
    What I don't about >14" laptops is the numeric keyboard, specially in a gaming oriented product.
    -1
  • dstarr3
    Anonymous said:
    What I don't about >14" laptops is the numeric keyboard, specially in a gaming oriented product.


    Personally I think every keyboard should have a ten-key pad. But apparently some people don't want one? Maybe I just spend more time typing numbers than other people. All my passwords have a lot of numbers in them, and regularly typing out numbers on a row is just an awful experience.
    1
  • Poozle
    If this had a metal chassis I would buy it in a heart beat. Now, its close. I really like the Ethernet port built in as compared to the Razerblade and how it lacks one.
    0
Display All 4 comments
Most Popular
  1. Tom's Hardware Weekly News Recap: April 30, 2017
  2. Best PC Games And Best Deals: Community Roundup
  3. Acer Announces New Aspire, Swift Laptops
Tom's Hardware Around the World
Tom's Hardware Around the World
  • Russia
  • France
  • Germany
  • UK
  • Italy
  • USA
Subscribe to Tom's Hardware
Search the site
About Tom's Hardware
Copyright © 2017 Purch Group, Inc. All Rights Reserved
Tom's Hardware Guide ™

Ad choices