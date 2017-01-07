Gigabyte's New P56 And Sabre 15 Laptops Will Feature Kaby Lake Processors

With the release of Intel’s 7th generation Kaby Lake processors and Nvidia’s mobile GeForce GTX 1050 and GTX 1050Ti, Gigabyte has announced updates to several of its laptop lines, including to its Aorus brand. However, the biggest news was the announcement of two new laptops: the P56 and the Sabre 15.

The P56 looks similar to the rest of Gigabyte’s “P” series gaming laptops with its simple black design with orange accents. It features an Intel i7-7700HQ, a GTX 1070, and display resolution options up to 3840x2160. The inclusion of a Thunderbolt 3 over USB Type-C port make it possible to attach an external graphics dock, which might be necessary to truly take advantage of the P56’s UHD display.



In addition, Gigabyte’s P34, P35, P55, and P57 models now come with Kaby Lake processors; the P34 has been refreshed with your choice of either the GTX 1050 and GTX 1050Ti, too.

On the other hand, the Sabre 15 will be available with a 7th generation Core i7 and either the GTX 1050 2GB or the GTX 1050Ti 4GB; you won’t be playing heavy VR titles with this rig, but the graphics performance will be more than enough for FHD. The Sabre 15 will have a scissor-switch keyboard a 2.2mm travel distance and optional RGB backlighting.

Detailed specifications for the P56 and the Sabre 15, such as port selection, dimensions, pricing, and availability, will come soon.

Gigabyte also updated the Aero 14, which enjoyed a graphics refresh not long ago. Now, the relatively thin laptop is receiving a CPU update in the form of Kaby Lake--specifically, the Intel Core i7-7700HQ. Just like before, the updated Aero 14 will be available in black, orange, and green.



Aero 14 Processor Intel Core i7-7700HQ Operating System -Windows 10 Home 64

-Windows 10 Pro Memory 8GB/16GB DDR4-2400 (Up to 32GB) Display 14” QHD (2560x1440) IPS Wide Viewing Angle Anti-glare LCD Graphics Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 6GB GDDR5 Storage M.2 PCIe SSD Networking -802.11 ac (a/b/g/n compatible)

-Bluetooth v4.2 Camera HD Camera Audio -2W Speaker x 2

-Microphone

-Dolby Digital Plus Home Theater Interface -USB 3.1 Type-C

-USB 3.0 Type-A x 3

-HDMI 2.0

-Mini DisplayPort

-Headphone/microphone combo jack

-SD Card Reader

-Kensington Lock Battery Li Polymer 94.24 Adapter 150W Dimensions 13.19 x 9.84 x 0.78 inches (WxDxH) Weight 4.17lbs

Finally, Gigabyte updated its Aorus lineup. The changes to Aorus include an Intel Core i7-7820HK to all models, as well as the addition of Thunderbolt 3 via USB Type-C to the X5 and X7 models. The X5 v7, X7 v7, and X7 DT v7 will be available with up to a UHD display with G-Sync technology, whereas previous models had up to a QHD display. While these updates are exciting, we’re still patiently waiting for Gigabyte to update the Aorus X7 Pro with a Kaby Lake processor and SLI Pascal GPUs.

Gigabyte has released the full specifications for the Aorus X3 Plus v7 on the Aorus website; specifications for the updated X5 and X7, as well as price and availability for all models, will come soon.