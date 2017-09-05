Gigabyte Updates Aero 14 Laptop With Thunderbolt 3, GTX 1050 Ti

Gigabyte announced a new version of its Aero 14 laptop intended to help differentiate it from its big brother, the Aero 15.

This updated model shares many features of the original Aero 14, such as an Intel Core i7-7700HQ processor, 8GB DDR4-2400, three USB 3.0 Type-A ports, an HDMI port, Mini DisplayPort, SD card reader, and a 94.24Wh battery.


Although both laptops are equipped with 14” QHD IPS displays, the updated version features a calibrated display panel that is X-Rite Pantone Certified. Other improvements over the original include a second M.2 PCI-E slot for additional storage and a Thunderbolt 3 port.

This light and thin laptop is equipped with a GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB, compared to the GTX 1060 6GB in the original Aero 14. We believe this is one of the changes Gigabyte was referring to when it stated its intention to differentiate the Aero 14 from the Aero 15. Previously both laptops sported a GeForce GTX 1060 6GB. The company believes this new configuration offers the best mix of mobility, performance, and battery life.

The Aero 14 is available in three colors; black, orange, and green. We have reached out to the company for information on pricing and availability.

Model

Aero 14 (Updated)

Aero 14 (Original)

Processor

Intel Core i7-7700HQ

Memory

8GB DDR4-2400, 2 slots (Max 32GB)

Graphics

GeForce GTX 1050 Ti 4GB

GeForce GTX 1060 6GB

Display

14" QHD 2560x1440 IPS WVA Anti-glare Display LCD

X-Rite™ Pantone® Color Calibration Certified

14" QHD 2560x1440 IPS WVA Anti-glare Display LCD


Storage

2x M.2 PCIe SSD

1x M.2 PCIe SSD  

Ports

3x USB 3.0 (Type-A)

1x Thunderbolt 3

HDMI 2.0

Mini DP 1.2

Headphone-out jack (Audio-in Combo)

SD Card Reader

DC-in Jack

3 x USB 3.0 (Type-A)

1x USB 3.1 Gen.2 (Type-C)

HDMI 2.0

Mini-DP

Headphone-out jack (Audio-in Combo)

SD Card Reader

DC-in Jack

Networking

Wireless LAN: 802.11ac

Bluetooth: Bluetooth v4.2

Wireless LAN: 802.11 ac (a/b/g/n compatible)

Bluetooth: Bluetooth V4.2+ LE

Battery

Li-Polymer 94.24 Wh

Dimensions

(W x D X H)

335 x 250 x 18.9mm

335 x 250 x 19.9mm

Weight

1.89 kg

