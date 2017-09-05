Gigabyte Unveils World’s Smallest GeForce GTX 1080

Gigabyte is laying claim to the world’s smallest GeForce GTX 1080 graphics card. The company is no stranger to the Mini-ITX graphics card market, having produced a GTX 1070 Mini ITX as well as a 1060 Mini ITX graphics cards of the same size. Even so, this is by far the smallest GTX 1080 on the market today. 

We know what you are thinking: Zotac showcased two of the world’s smallest GTX 1080 Ti Mini-ITX cards earlier this year, but as tiny as those may be, Gigabyte’s GTX 1080 offering is well over an inch and a half shorter. So if space in your case is at a premium, this could be the card for your next SFF build.

This small but sexy dual-slot graphics card packs everything you’ve come to expect from a GeForce GTX 1080. It features a 1,632MHz base clock and 1,771MHz boost clock coupled with 8GB of GDDR5X memory running at stock memory speeds. Display connectivity consists of a single DVI-D, three DisplayPort headers, and a single HDMI display output. This graphics card is equipped with a single eight-pin connector for power delivery.

Smack dab in the middle of the red and black plastic shroud, you’ll find a single 90mm fan pushing air through interlaced aluminum fins that are bonded to three large direct contact copper heatpipes, nestled into the center of a large aluminum baseplate. Gigabyte stated that the cooler’s unique fan design enhances airflow by as much as 23% compared to traditional fans. This semi-passive fan also has the ability to turn itself off when the card is idle or under light loads.

Gigabyte also bundles the Aorus Graphics Engine software utility with this graphics card, giving end users one-click overclocking as well as the ability to control clock speeds, voltage, power target, and fan profiles.

We reached out to the company for information on pricing and availability.


Gigabyte GTX 1080 Mini ITX 8G
GPUGP104
CUDA Cores2,560
Base Clock1,632MHz
Boost Clock1,771MHz
Memory Size8GB GDDR5X
Memory Data Rate10 Gb/s
Memory Bus256-bit
TDP250W
Power Input1x 8-pin
Dimensions
(H x L x W)		37 x 169 x 131mm
  bloodroses
    Once this card gets released, could you do a review of the various mini itx cards? I am curious on the power draw as well as the temperatures between the different brands/models. The case I'm working with only allows short length cards due to an AIO CPU radiator in front of it.
    0
  • Ronnie Dean Davidson
