Gigabyte Announces X299 Aorus Gaming Pre-Order Specials
Intel's X-series CPUs are coming, and if you want to take advantage of their multitudinous cores and threads, you'll need a new motherboard. Enter the X299 Aorus Gaming 9, 7, and 3 from Gigabyte, which announced that you can pre-order the new boards from June 19-25.
We covered Gigabyte's new X299 chipset motherboards back at Computex 2017, where the company showed off these Aorus Gaming models as well as several other products just raring for Intel's new X-series processors. Gigabyte has since offered some more information about the Aorus Gaming 9, 7, and 3, and the pre-order event will allow you to make sure you have one ready for the debut of Kaby Lake-X and Skylake-X CPUs.
Gigabyte said in a press release that the X299 Aorus Gaming 9, 7, and 3 to be available from "many retail stores and online retailers." Those include Amazon and Newegg in the U.S. as well as NCIX, Canada Computers, and Memory Express in Canada. The company told us the promotion varies by retailer:
Purchasing from Newegg, customers will receive a HyperX Cloud Series Headset & $15 CPU bundle
Purchasing from Amazon, customers will receive a $50 Steam code voucher.
Purchasing from a Canada retailer (NCIX, Canada Computers, Memory Express), customers will receive a $50 CPU Bundle
There's a frustrating and continued lack of MSRPs. Gigabyte didn't share 'em at Computex, and a spokesperson told us that the company can't reveal the prices until Intel's embargo lifts, so it seems we'll have to wait until the event is actually live to learn more about how much these motherboards are going to cost. Unless you know you're going to want an X-series processor and you like the idea of getting a free headset, Steam Card, or CPU discount, you probably won't be able to decide if you want to scoop up one of these boards until June 19.
Not that Gigabyte is the only manufacturer slinging X299 motherboards. Asus revealed seven of its own at Computex, and MSI announced five more. Between these three manufacturers and their many different products, you certainly won't be hurting for options. (And yes, other companies are bound to announce their own offerings, too.) Still, it's probably worth keeping an eye on the pre-order website, which is currently counting down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until you can finally decide if you're ready to hop on to the X299 bandwagon.
Pre-order shipments will start on June 26.
|Product
|Gigabyte X299 Aorus Gaming 9
|Gigabyte X299 Aorus Gaming 7
|Gigabyte X299 Aorus Gaming 3
|Socket
|LGA2066
|LGA2066
|LGA2066
|Chipset
|X299
|X299
|X299
|Form Factor
|ATX
|ATX
|ATX
|Memory Support
|16-lane CPU: Up to 64GB (4 x 16GB) DDR4-4333(OC)
28- or 44-lane CPU: Up to 128GB (8 x 16GB) DDR4-4333(OC)
|16-lane CPU: Up to 64GB (4 x 16GB) DDR4-4333(OC)
28- or 44-lane CPU: Up to 128GB (8 x 16GB) DDR4-4333(OC
|16-lane CPU: Up to 64GB (4 x 16GB) DDR4-4333(OC)
28- or 44-lane CPU: Up to 128GB (8 x 16GB) DDR4-4333(OC
|Audio
- Realtek ALC1220 codec
- TI Burr Brown OPA1622 operational amplifier
- ES9018K2M chip
- Support for Sound BlasterX 720°
- High Definition Audio
- 2/4/5.1/7.1-channel
- Support for S/PDIF Out
- Realtek ALC1220 codec
- ES9018Q2C chip
- Support for Sound BlasterX 720°
- High Definition Audio
- 2/4/5.1/7.1-channel
- Support for S/PDIF Out
- Realtek ALC1220 codec
- High Definition Audio
- 2/4/5.1/7.1-channel
- Support for S/PDIF Out
|LAN
1 x Intel GbE LAN chip (10/100/1,000Mb) (LAN1)
1 x Rivet Networks Killer E2500 LAN chip (10/100/1,000Mb) (LAN2)
|1 x Intel GbE LAN chip (10/100/1,000Mb) (LAN1)
1 x Rivet Networks Killer E2500 LAN chip (10/100/1,000Mb) (LAN2)
|1 x Intel GbE LAN chip (10/100/1,000Mb)
|Storage
|1 x M.2 connector (Socket 3, M key, type 2260/2280 SATA and PCIe x4/x2 SSD support) (M2P_32G)
1 x M.2 connector (Socket 3, M key, type 2260/2280/22110 PCIe x4/x2 SSD support) (M2M_32G)
1 x M.2 connector (Socket 3, M key, type 2242/2260/2280 SATA and PCIe x4/x2 SSD support) (M2Q_32G)
8 x SATA 6Gbps connectors
Support for RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10
|1 x M.2 connector (Socket 3, M key, type 2260/2280 SATA and PCIe x4/x2 SSD support) (M2P_32G)
1 x M.2 connector (Socket 3, M key, type 2260/2280/22110 PCIe x4/x2 SSD support) (M2M_32G)
1 x M.2 connector (Socket 3, M key, type 2242/2260/2280 SATA and PCIe x4/x2 SSD support) (M2Q_32G)
8 x SATA 6Gbps connectors
Support for RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10
|1 x M.2 connector (Socket 3, M key, type 2242/2260/2280 SATA and PCIe x4/x2 SSD support) (M2Q_32G)
1 x M.2 connector (Socket 3, M key, type 2260/2280/22110 SATA and PCIe x4/x2 SSD support) (M2P_32G)
8 x SATA 6Gbps connectors
Support for RAID 0, RAID 1, RAID 5, and RAID 10
|USB
Chipset+2 ASMedia USB 3.1 Gen 2 Controllers:
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 port available through the internal USB header
1 x USB Type-C port on the back panel, with USB 3.1 Gen 2 support
Chipset+Realtek USB 3.1 Gen 2 Hub:
4 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports (red) on the back panel
Chipset+Realtek USB 3.1 Gen 1 Hub:
4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports on the back panel
Chipset:
4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports available through the internal USB headers
4 x USB 2.0/1.1 ports available through the internal USB headers
|Chipset+2ASMedia USB 3.1 Gen 2 Controllers:
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 port available through the internal USB header
1 x USB Type-C port on the back panel, with USB 3.1 Gen 2 support
Chipset+Realtek USB 3.1 Gen 2 Hub:
4 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A ports (red) on the back panel
Chipset+Realtek USB 3.1 Gen 1 Hub:
4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports on the back panel
Chipset:
4 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports available through the internal USB headers
4 x USB 2.0/1.1 ports available through the internal USB headers
|Chipset+ASMedia USB 3.1 Gen 2 Controller:
1 x USB Type-C™ port on the back panel, with USB 3.1 Gen 2 support
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 Type-A port (red) on the back panel
Chipset:
10 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 ports (6 ports on the back panel, 4 ports available through the internal USB headers)
4 x USB 2.0/1.1 ports available through the internal USB headers
|I/O
1 x 24-pin ATX main power connector
2 x 8-pin ATX 12V power connectors
1 x CPU fan header
1 x water cooling CPU fan header
4 x system fan headers
1 x system fan/water cooling pump header
1 x 3 Amp fan/water cooling pump header
1 x digital LED strip extension cable header
2 x RGB (RGBW) LED strip extension cable header
3 x M.2 Socket 3 connectors
8 x SATA 6Gbps connectors
1 x Intel VROC Upgrade Key header
1 x front panel header
1 x front panel audio header
1 x S/PDIF Out header
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 header
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 headers
2 x USB 2.0/1.1 headers
1 x Thunderbolt add-in card connector
1 x Trusted Platform Module (TPM) header
1 x power button
1 x reset button
1 x Clear CMOS button
1 x ECO button
1 x OC button
2 x temperature sensor headers
|1 x 24-pin ATX main power connector
2 x 8-pin ATX 12V power connectors
1 x CPU fan header
1 x water cooling CPU fan header
4 x system fan headers
1 x system fan/water cooling pump header
1 x 3 Amp fan/water cooling pump header
1 x digital LED strip extension cable header
2 x RGB (RGBW) LED strip extension cable header
3 x M.2 Socket 3 connectors
8 x SATA 6Gbps connectors
1 x Intel VROC Upgrade Key header
1 x front panel header
1 x front panel audio header
1 x S/PDIF Out header
1 x USB 3.1 Gen 2 header
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 headers
2 x USB 2.0/1.1 headers
1 x Thunderbolt add-in card connector
1 x Trusted Platform Module (TPM) header
1 x power button
1 x reset button
1 x Clear CMOS button
1 x ECO button
1 x OC button
2 x temperature sensor headers
1 x 24-pin ATX main power connector
1 x 8-pin ATX 12V power connector
1 x CPU fan header
1 x water cooling CPU fan header
4 x system fan headers
1 x system fan/water cooling pump header
1 x 3 Amp fan/water cooling pump header
1 x digital LED strip extension cable header
2 x RGB (RGBW) LED strip extension cable headers
2 x M.2 Socket
3 connectors
8 x SATA 6Gbps connectors
1 x Intel VROC Upgrade Key header
1 x front panel header
1 x front panel audio header
1 x S/PDIF Out header
2 x USB 3.1 Gen 1 headers
2 x USB 2.0/1.1 headers
1 x Thunderbolt add-in card connector
1 x Trusted Platform Module (TPM) header
1 x power button
1 x OC button
2 x temperature sensor headers
1 x Clear CMOS jumper
-
DocBonesHard to think of any deals that would justify not waiting till we see how well either Intel's or AMD's new systems overclock.
-
freak777powerNo, thanks. Benchmark numbers are already out since NDA does not apply in EU and performance wise new Intel CPU ~ to Broadwell-E. This new platform is a joke.
-
DaFeesA couple of weeks ago EVGA announced their three offerings. Just wanted to point this out since it wasn't directly mentioned in the article only indirectly hinted at. https://www.evga.com/articles/01114/evga-x299-series-motherboards/