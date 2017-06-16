Gigabyte Announces X299 Aorus Gaming Pre-Order Specials

Intel's X-series CPUs are coming, and if you want to take advantage of their multitudinous cores and threads, you'll need a new motherboard. Enter the X299 Aorus Gaming 9, 7, and 3 from Gigabyte, which announced that you can pre-order the new boards from June 19-25.

We covered Gigabyte's new X299 chipset motherboards back at Computex 2017, where the company showed off these Aorus Gaming models as well as several other products just raring for Intel's new X-series processors. Gigabyte has since offered some more information about the Aorus Gaming 9, 7, and 3, and the pre-order event will allow you to make sure you have one ready for the debut of Kaby Lake-X and Skylake-X CPUs.

Gigabyte said in a press release that the X299 Aorus Gaming 9, 7, and 3 to be available from "many retail stores and online retailers." Those include Amazon and Newegg in the U.S. as well as NCIX, Canada Computers, and Memory Express in Canada. The company told us the promotion varies by retailer:

Purchasing from Newegg, customers will receive a HyperX Cloud Series Headset & $15 CPU bundle Purchasing from Amazon, customers will receive a $50 Steam code voucher. Purchasing from a Canada retailer (NCIX, Canada Computers, Memory Express), customers will receive a $50 CPU Bundle

There's a frustrating and continued lack of MSRPs. Gigabyte didn't share 'em at Computex, and a spokesperson told us that the company can't reveal the prices until Intel's embargo lifts, so it seems we'll have to wait until the event is actually live to learn more about how much these motherboards are going to cost. Unless you know you're going to want an X-series processor and you like the idea of getting a free headset, Steam Card, or CPU discount, you probably won't be able to decide if you want to scoop up one of these boards until June 19.

Not that Gigabyte is the only manufacturer slinging X299 motherboards. Asus revealed seven of its own at Computex, and MSI announced five more. Between these three manufacturers and their many different products, you certainly won't be hurting for options. (And yes, other companies are bound to announce their own offerings, too.) Still, it's probably worth keeping an eye on the pre-order website, which is currently counting down the days, hours, minutes, and seconds until you can finally decide if you're ready to hop on to the X299 bandwagon.

Pre-order shipments will start on June 26.