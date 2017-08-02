Google's Daydream View Costs $60 Until August 12

Google has discounted its Daydream View headset to $60 until August 12. That isn't as good a deal as the Oculus Rift's sale price of $400, but if you balked at the Daydream View's usual $80 price tag, perhaps the $20 difference will be enough to convince you to give the headset a try.

The Daydream View is a simple headset made of fabric. It relies on compatible smartphones to function; you can't use it with a PC or as a standalone VR device. That's why it's so cheap--most of the magic happens with the software, and the Daydream View is really just supposed to make holding a phone in front of your eyes a little more comfortable. (And, thanks to its availability in a variety of colors, fashionable.)

You can learn more about the Daydream View from our review of the headset. The gist is that Google made it a half-measure: the headset, its gyro-tracked controller, and its software platform are all supposed to pique interest in VR, not serve as your primary VR device. Daydream View sits in between Google's cheap-and-limited Cardboard platform and headsets like the Rift and Vive that carry higher price tags in exchange for more features.

Chances are good that Google wants to sell as many Daydream View headsets as it can before new standalone Daydream VR products debut. Those devices, which will be made by HTC and other manufacturers using Qualcomm's Snapdragon 835 platform, won't be glorified phone carriers. Instead, they'll offer self-contained VR experiences that will improve the Daydream platform while removing its dependence on other devices.

Still, the Daydream View is here now, and it's cheaper than usual. The headset is also compatible with more devices: Samsung released a software update for the Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8 Plus that adds support for the Daydream platform. Thus, if you already have one of those phones and you're curious about the VR craze, now might be a good time to figure out what all the fuss is about without spending an arm and a leg.

You can find the Daydream View in Google's online store. A quick note for our readers across the pond: Google said on its website that the $60 sale price is available only in the U.S. If you own a Galaxy S8 or S8 Plus, you can find out how to update your device's software from T-Mobile, Verizon, or AT&T, depending on which carrier you use. (The software update should install automatically, but that can sometimes take a while.)