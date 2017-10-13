G.Skill Announces 32GB DDR4-4266MHz Trident Z RGB Memory Kits

Following the recent launch of its DDR4-4600MHz kit for Intel’s X299 HEDT platform, and its DDR4-4800 and DDR4-4333 lines of memory, G.Skill is launching yet another memory kit. This time around, the company is going bigger instead of faster by offering its blistering fast DDR4-4266MHz Trident Z RGB memory modules in 32GB kits (8GB x 4). Until now, this kit was available only as a 16GB kit (8GB x 2).



These new Trident Z RGB memory modules operate at DDR4-4266MHz with CL 19-23-23-43 at 1.4V timings. The company stated these new 4 x 8GB kits are built with hand-selected, high-quality components and feature Intel XMP 2.0 support.



As with all Trident Z RGB memory kits, these modules feature a full-length light bar on the heatsink that's capable of displaying a seemingly endless array of color combinations and effects. This new memory kit also supports the "OC profile" function on compatible motherboards that allows for one-click overclocking.



The company provided validation screenshots of the Trident Z at DDR4-4266MHz CL19-23-23-43 timing at 1.40V as well as a stress test at DDR4-4500MHz CL19-19-19-39 timing. Both tests were conducted on a system featuring an Asus ROG Maximus X Hero WI-FI AC motherboard and an Intel Core i5-8600K processor.



According to G.Skill, this new Trident Z RGB memory kit will be available December 2017. No information on pricing was given. We have reached out to the company for more details.



G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4-4266MHz Density 32GB (8GB x4) Latency CL19-23-23-43 Voltage 1.4V Format DIMM Pin Out 288-pin Heatspreader Anodized Aluminum Lighting RGB Compatibility Intel