G.Skill Rolling Out DDR4-4600MHz Kit For Intel’s X299 HEDT Platform

G.Skill has announced yet another high-speed DDR4 memory kit for Intel’s X299 high-end desktop platform. The company is on a roll lately. In the past few months, we’ve seen a DDR4-4200MHz announcement, a DDR4-4333MHz launch, as well as DDR4-4800MHz memory kits on display at Computex 2017.

These new memory modules are built with hand-selected, high-quality Samsung B-die IC components and feature Intel XMP 2.0 support. Whereas the previously announced DDR4-4800MHz kits ran at CL 19-19-19-39 at 1.4V, both the timing and voltages required for this new DDR4-4600 kit are noticeably higher at 19-23-23-43 at 1.5V.

The new memory kit was validated using an Intel Kaby Lake-X Core i7-7740X processor on the new ASRock X299 OC Formula motherboard. Kits are available in 16GB (8GB x 2) configurations and come in two different colors: an aluminum body with a white accent bar or a black body with a black accent bar.

According to G.Skill, this memory will be available by the end of September 2017. No information on pricing was given. We reached out to the company for more information.