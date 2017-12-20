G.Skill Announces Even Faster DDR4-4000 SO-DIMM Memory Kit

G.Skill announced a new DDR4 SO-DIMM memory kit that it claimed is the fastest in the world.

The G.Skill Ripjaws series is known to offer blazing fast memory frequencies, and it seems that the company is releasing even faster kits every few months. Just two months ago, G.Skill set the bar high with a SO-DIMM memory kit that featured a frequency of 3,800MHz, but now the company has pushed even further with a 32GB kit clocked at 4,000MHz.

The new memory kit features hand-binned Samsung B-die DDR4 ICs, similar to the company’s previous record holder. So too, the capacity, CAS latency, and voltage are identical to the previously available DDR4-3800 kit, with the new 32GB (4 x 8GB) DDR4-4000 SO-DIMM kit featuring CAS timings of 18-18-18-38 running at 1.35V.

Also similar to the previous offering, the new 32GB kit of DDR4-4000 SO-DIMM memory was validated using an ASRock X299E-ITX/ac mini-ITX motherboard with an Intel Core i9-7900X processor. The new high-speed memory seems to be purpose-built for this platform, and you assuredly won’t see the same performance in other devices sporting SO-DIMM memory slots (certainly not a gaming laptop).

Pricing for the new 32GB kit of G.Skill Ripjaws DDR4-4000 SO-DIMM memory is currently unknown, but the company said we’d see the RAM debut in Q1 of next year.