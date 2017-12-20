G.Skill Announces Even Faster DDR4-4000 SO-DIMM Memory Kit

by
3 Comments

G.Skill announced a new DDR4 SO-DIMM memory kit that it claimed is the fastest in the world.

The G.Skill Ripjaws series is known to offer blazing fast memory frequencies, and it seems that the company is releasing even faster kits every few months. Just two months ago, G.Skill set the bar high with a SO-DIMM memory kit that featured a frequency of 3,800MHz, but now the company has pushed even further with a 32GB kit clocked at 4,000MHz.

The new memory kit features hand-binned Samsung B-die DDR4 ICs, similar to the company’s previous record holder. So too, the capacity, CAS latency, and voltage are identical to the previously available DDR4-3800 kit, with the new 32GB (4 x 8GB) DDR4-4000 SO-DIMM kit featuring CAS timings of 18-18-18-38 running at 1.35V.

Also similar to the previous offering, the new 32GB kit of DDR4-4000 SO-DIMM memory was validated using an ASRock X299E-ITX/ac mini-ITX motherboard with an Intel Core i9-7900X processor. The new high-speed memory seems to be purpose-built for this platform, and you assuredly won’t see the same performance in other devices sporting SO-DIMM memory slots (certainly not a gaming laptop).

Pricing for the new 32GB kit of G.Skill Ripjaws DDR4-4000 SO-DIMM memory is currently unknown, but the company said we’d see the RAM debut in Q1 of next year.

About the author
Derek Forrest

Derek Forrest is a Contributing Writer for Tom's Hardware US. He writes hardware news and reviews gaming desktops and laptops.

Read more
Create a new thread in the US News comments forum about this subject
3 comments
Comment from the forums
    Your comment
  • Matt_550
    Called it. Now just waiting for the next salvo from Corsair. How soon till they break the 5,000MHz barrier?
    0
  • berezini
    Corsair? Samsung just made some improvements my bet is on them.
    0
  • vincentgyang29
    to enable games to be playing on my laptop computer
    window 7
    E1
    Vision
    AMa
    0
3 comments
Most Popular
  1. Corsair Launches 'World’s Fastest' DDR4 SODIMM 32GB Memory Kit
  2. G.Skill’s DDR4-4266 Kits Have The Tightest Timings Yet
  3. Patriot Adds LEDs (But Not RGB) To Viper Series DDR4 Memory
Edition
Subscribe to our newsletter
Company
Resources
Other Shopsavvy sites
  • © 2017 Purch All Rights Reserved.