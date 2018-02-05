G.Skill Pushes New Trident Z RGB Memory Kit To 4,700MHz

G.Skill revealed a new dual-channel DDR4 memory kit capable of reaching a blistering-fast 4,700MHz.

The new G.Skill Trident Z RGB memory is a 16GB (2 x 8GB) kit of DDR4 running at 4,700MHz with a CAS latency of 19-19-19-39. To get the Samsung B-die ICs (the company's go-to chips for its high-performance RAM) to run at these impressive speeds, G.Skill had to bump up the memory voltage to 1.45V. To top it off, it glows with RGB LED light bars that can be controlled with a variety of vendor-specific motherboard RGB LED software. The company claimed that this is the first retail memory kit to offer such speeds, in addition to being the first RGB memory to reach this level of performance.

The new RAM kit sports an Intel XMP 2.0 profile and was validated using an MSI Z370I Pro Carbon AC mini-ITX motherboard with an Intel Core i7-8700K. The tiny board is an interesting choice for a validation platform, with the small form factor limiting it to only two memory DIMM slots, which seats the RAM modules directly next to each other and can affect cooling performance. However, the new kit of Trident Z RGB DDR4-4700 may be optimized for motherboards with only two DIMMs, but until a QVL is made available, all we know for sure is that the MSI Z370I Pro Carbon AC will definitely be on that list.

Pricing for the new 16GB kit of G.Skill Trident Z RGB DDR4-4700 is unknown, but the company said we would see the new memory in Q2 of this year.