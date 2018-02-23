System Requirements Revealed For 'Hunt: Showdown,' Now In Early Access

For nearly a month, Crytek invited players to a closed alpha session to try an early build of Hunt: Showdown. With the preview period over, the studio transitioned development, and the game is now in its Early Access phase.





True to its word from November, Crytek said that the Early Access period will take about 12 months, although that timeline can change depending on feedback and other game changes. During this time, you get to play on a one square kilometer map. You can fight minions of monsters and terrifying bosses with 40 different weapons and tools. You’ll also have a handful of Hunters to choose from each with their own set of traits and equipment. When the final version comes out, Crytek expects to have more of everything such as Hunter types, game modes, crafting options, and maps.

The arrival of Early Access also means that you can see if your PC meets the game’s hardware requirements. The fact that it utilizes the CryEngine software means that it’s a graphically demanding title even in its early development stages, but those with decent GPUs should still get away with playing it on low settings. Initially, early specs mentioned that you needed Windows 10 to play, but that doesn’t seem to be the case. Minimum requirements state that you can run it on the 64-bit version of Windows 7. Expect these requirements to change as the studio continues development and when the final version is complete.

Hunt: Showdown Minimum Recommended CPU Intel i5 (Skylake, 2.7GHz)

AMD Ryzen 3 1200 (Summit Ridge, 3.1GHz) Intel i5 (Skylake, 3.2GHz)

AMD Ryzen 5 1400 (Summit Ridge, 3.2GHz) GPU Nvidia GeForce GTX 660 Ti

AMD Radeon R9 370 Nvidia GeForce GTX 970

AMD Radeon R9 390X RAM 8GB 12GB Storage 20GB 20GB OS Windows 7 (64-bit) Windows 10 (64-bit) API DirectX 11 DirectX 11

If you want to get in on the action now, you’ll have to pay $30 for a copy. Crytek said that it plans to charge a higher price when development is finished. Those who do get in now should also participate in constant feedback on the current build of Hunt: Showdown. In addition to player comments, Crytek will also gather data from every session in order to make appropriate tweaks and improvements to existing features.