Inno3D Announces GTX 1070 Ti Product Lineup

Nvidia opened the floodgates on GTX 1070 Ti cards this morning, and Inno3D was one of the first manufacturers to ride that current with a new product family. The simply named "Inno3D GeForce GTX 1070 Ti" line is, to quote the company, ready to help you "handle insane frame rates at crazy monitor settings and show no mercy to any enemy." (We assume that last bit refers to in-game foes. Don't bring the card to an actual fight.)

Inno3D said you could expect roughly 2x performance gains in The Witcher 3, Deus Ex, and Tomb Raider when compared to the GTX 970. We suspect "Deus Ex" refers to Deus Ex: Mankind Divided and that "Tomb Raider" is Rise of the Tomb Raider. We'll run our own performance tests on GTX 1070 Ti cards to get the full story, but Inno3D's claims should at least provide a baseline for what you can expect from its own card.

As we explained in our unboxing of three GTX 1070 Ti cards, Nvidia restricted manufacturers from overclocking their cards out of the factory, so you'll see the same 1,607MHz / 1,683MHz base clock / boost frequency across the board. The primary difference between add-in boards and the Founder's Edition reference card is cooling, and that's where Inno3D differentiated its cards from Nvidia's own design.

Inno3D prepped four GTX 1070 Ti cards: X2, Jet, and the flagship iChill X3 and X4. You won't be able to glean the products' differences from their spec sheets—aside from their dimensions, all four are identical. All require at least 500W power supplies, boast 8GB of GDDR5 memory, and offer one Dual Link DVI-D, one HDMI 2.0b, and three DisplayPort 1.4 ports. The differences will be found in their cooling and, presumably, price.

Details about the differences in cooling were sparse, though. The X2 uses two fans (hence the name) and the Jet uses a new fan design that "has been especially designed for the Full-Length PCB products" with an "advanced vapor chamber" and high-speed fan designed to keep temperatures and noise levels down. The company's Jet fans were originally made for its GTX 1070, 1080, and 1080 Ti cards; now they'll hit the GTX 1070 Ti.

Inno3D's iChill cooling tech will also be incorporated into this lineup. The iChill X3 uses three scythe blade fans and was designed to reduce noise levels, whereas the iChill X4 uses three 92mm fans up front with a fourth 50mm fan on top to "maximize airflow to the processor and memory." Both models also use the company's Herculez backplate, feature three operating modes, and use an LED indicator to show which is being used.

Other details about the Inno3D GTX 1070 Ti lineup, including pricing and a release date, were unavailable. The company said only that all of the products will "be on sale at resellers across every region at launch."