Inno3D Enters The GT 1030 Market With A 0dB Offering

Inno3D joined the Nvidia GeForce GT 1030 market with the new Inno3D GeForce GT 1030 0dB graphics card, which features a low-profile, dual-slot design and passive cooling. It also boasts a rather large aluminum heatsink, and sports a 1,227MHz core clock speed and a 1,468MHz boost clock.

Specifications for the Inno3D GeForce GT 1030 include 384 CUDA cores, 2GB of 6 GTps GDDR5 memory on a 64-bit memory bus, and a 30W power draw. The card’s video outputs are a single-link DVI-D port and an HDMI 2.0b port, which can handle a 4K display at 60Hz.

EVGA and Zotac have launched GeForce GT 1030 cards as well, and earlier today, Nvidia revealed the card’s reference specs.





Inno3D is touting its GT 1030 offering as a 0dB solution that provides a significant performance boost to low-end computers equipped with Intel’s HD 510 / 530 integrated graphics. While the GT 1030 is not considered a gaming card, it should readily be able to handle Counter Strike: Global Offensive and other, less graphics-intensive games. To hear Inno3D tell it, the sweet spot for this new GPU is its silent operation while playing games, watching videos, or listening to music.

Inno3D marketing manager Lori Tsang said:

Graphics drive our PCs more and more these days and need products that give them that high performance for both work, games and entertainment. Not only do we make products the best they can be, we have focused to improve the user's experience by making the GT 1030 family completely silent. Games, videos and music simply come out even better with non-audible hardware and improve that overall user experience which, in the end of the day, is our only concern.

Inno3D's GeForce GT 1030 0dB will be available next week. Pricing was not available at press time.