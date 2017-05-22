Inno3D’s Latest GTX 1050 Series Offerings Are Slim and Trim

inno3d gtx 1050 1

Inno3D announced two new additions to its Pascal-based GPU portfolio--single-slot graphics cards based on the GeForce GTX 1050 Ti and GTX 1050.

From the outside, these two models are practically identical. Both cards share the same single-slot extended heatsink, and both have a single DVI-D, DP 1.4, and HDMI 2.0b display connectors. The real difference between these cards is all in the specs. The GeForce GTX 150 Ti boasts 768 CUDA cores and a 1,290MHz base clock with a 1,392MHz boost speed. The GeForce GTX 1050 sports 128 fewer CUDA cores but a higher 1,354MHz base clock and 1,455MHz boost speed. Both cards have a 75W TDP rating and draw power from a 16-lane PCIe slot. The GTX 1050 Ti features 4GB of GDDR5, which is twice the amount of the GTX 1050.

We reviewed both the GeForce GTX 150 Ti and GTX 1050, which you can read here. From our review:

Both models utilize a new GPU called GP107. It’s composed of 3.3 billion transistors and manufactured on a 14 nm FinFET process—notably not TSMC’s 16FF+ node. Although the processor originates from a different foundry, GP107 continues to reflect the Pascal architecture’s basic resource allocation.

Inno3D is catering to 1080P gamers with cramped cases that necessitate the use of a single-slot graphics card. By flattening and extending the heatsink, the company was able to provide a graphics card capable of fitting into tight spaces without sacrificing cooling capability.

Pricing and availability were unavailable at press time.