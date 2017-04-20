Inno3D Launches New GTX 1080 And GTX 1060 GPUs With Faster Memory

Inno3D announced three new GeForce 10-series graphics cards, with each sporting increased memory speeds. Meet the Inno3D GeForce GTX 1080 11Gbps iChill X3 and X4, and their speedy little brother, the GTX 1060 9Gbps iChill X3.

The company offers two versions of the speedier GTX 1080, the Inno3D GeForce GTX 1080 11Gbps iChill X3 and X4. The only discernible difference between the two is a variation of the cooler. The X3 model sports three Scythe blade fans, whereas the X4 features three 92mm Turbine fans with a fourth 50mm fan on top. Both cards sport the same base and boost clock rates (1,759MHz and 1,898MHz, respectively) with 2,560 CUDA cores and 8GB of GDDR5X memory clocked at 11.4Gbps on a 256-bit bus. The company says a 550W PSU will keep these beastly GPUs powered.

Although some vendors are rolling out BIOS updates to enable 11Gbps memory speeds for GTX 1080 graphics cards, Inno3D appears to be producing new GPUs instead of modifying an existing product (although these two new cards appear to be carbon copies of the previous GTX 1080 iChill X3 and X4). It may be possible to flash the BIOS on older cards, but without official support, we wouldn’t recommend it.

Upgraded GTX 1060, Too

Inno3D also released a new GeForce GTX 1060 9Gbps iChill X3 graphics card, which bumps the GTX 1060’s memory clock from 8Gbps to (you guessed it) 9Gbps. It sports the same three Scythe fans as its bigger brother, with 1,280 CUDA cores clocked at 1,556MHz and 1,771MHz (base and boost, respectively). The 6GB of 9Gbps memory runs on a 192-bit bus, and Inno3D recommends a 400W PSU to run this card.

Pricing and availability for the new Inno3D GTX 1080 11Gbps iChill X3, X4, and GTX 1060 9Gbps iChill X3 is currently unknown.