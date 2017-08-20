Create Your Own Dino Park In 'Jurassic World: Evolution'

In addition to exploring the vast reaches of the galaxy in Elite: Dangerous, Frontier Developments lets you create your own theme park with Planet Coaster. On today’s Xbox livestream show from Gamescom, the studio revealed that its next game will also let you create and maintain a theme park, but this time around you’ll show off dinosaur attractions in Jurassic World: Evolution.





We didn’t see any gameplay from the debut, but the pre-rendered footage gives us an idea of what to expect at launch. You’ll create containment areas for the many dinosaurs that populate Isla Nublar. Just like in the movies, some of the more dangerous creatures can easily escape their human-built prisons. By clearing out space on the island for fast responders, you can quickly quell the dinosaur threat before it eats other creatures or even the park’s many visitors. In addition to building attractions, you can also create research facilities and even use bioengineering methods to spawn new types of dinosaurs.

This isn’t the first game in the franchise that allowed you to create your own theme park on Isla Nublar. That accolade belongs to Jurassic Park: Operation Genesis, which was created by the now-defunct studio Blue Tongue Entertainment in 2003. Just like Operation Genesis, which was available on multiple platforms (PC, PlayStation 2, and Xbox), Jurassic World: Evolutionis coming to the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One.



Jurassic World Evolution Announcement Trailer

Frontier didn’t provide a specific release date for the game, but we do know that it’s coming sometime next summer.



Name Jurassic Park: Evolution Type Theme park management simulator Developer Frontier Developments Publisher Frontier Developments Platforms PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One Where To Buy N/A Release Date Summer 2018



