Kingston Boosts HyperX Predator DDR4 Frequencies And Capacities

by

Kingston announced the expansion of its HyperX Predator-branded DDR4 memory offerings with high density kits running up to 4,000MHz.

The new HyperX Predator DDR4 consist of 8 and 16GB single modules capacities as well as kits up to 128GB offering speeds between 2,400 and 4,000MHz, with CAS latencies ranging from 12 to 19 running at 1.35V. The memory is optimized for both AMD and Intel chipsets, with XMP 2.0 profiles that automatically tune the HyperX Predator kit to its advertised speeds. The company said each module is "one hundred percent" factory tested at its rated speed and includes a lifetime warranty.


Fans of the original HyperX Predator memory kits will be pleased to know the new modules feature the same black PCB and recently redesigned heat spreaders as their predecessors.    

HyperX said these higher-capacity kits are available now  The company didn’t mention pricing but more information may become available later this week during the rest of Computex 2017.

Part NumberDescription
HX424C12PB3/88GB 2,400MHz DDR4 CL12
HX424C12PB3K2/1616GB 2,400MHz DDR4 CL12
HX424C12PB3K4/3232GB 2,400MHz DDR4 CL12
HX424C12PB3/1616GB 2,400MHz DDR4 CL12
HX424C12PB3K2/3232GB 2,400MHz DDR4 CL12
HX424C12PB3K4/6464GB 2,400MHz DDR4 CL12
HX426C13PB3/88GB 2,666MHz DDR4 CL13
HX426C13PB3K2/1616GB 2,666MHz DDR4 CL13
HX426C13PB3K4/3232GB 2,666MHz DDR4 CL13
HX426C13PB3/1616GB 2,666MHz DDR4 CL13
HX426C13PB3K2/3232GB 2,666MHz DDR4 CL13
HX426C13PB3K4/6464GB 2,666MHz DDR4 CL13
HX430C15PB3/88GB 3,000MHz DDR4 CL15
HX430C15PB3/1616GB 3,000MHz DDR4 CL15
HX430C15PB3K8/128128GB 3,000MHz DDR4 CL15
HX433C16PB3K4/3232GB 3,333MHz DDR4 CL16
HX436C17PB3K2/1616GB 3,600MHz DDR4 CL17
HX436C17PB3K4/3232GB 3,600MHz DDR4 CL17
HX440C19PB3K2/1616GB 4,000MHz DDR4 CL19
Steven Lynch
