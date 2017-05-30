Kingston Boosts HyperX Predator DDR4 Frequencies And Capacities

Kingston announced the expansion of its HyperX Predator-branded DDR4 memory offerings with high density kits running up to 4,000MHz.

The new HyperX Predator DDR4 consist of 8 and 16GB single modules capacities as well as kits up to 128GB offering speeds between 2,400 and 4,000MHz, with CAS latencies ranging from 12 to 19 running at 1.35V. The memory is optimized for both AMD and Intel chipsets, with XMP 2.0 profiles that automatically tune the HyperX Predator kit to its advertised speeds. The company said each module is "one hundred percent" factory tested at its rated speed and includes a lifetime warranty.





Fans of the original HyperX Predator memory kits will be pleased to know the new modules feature the same black PCB and recently redesigned heat spreaders as their predecessors.

HyperX said these higher-capacity kits are available now The company didn’t mention pricing but more information may become available later this week during the rest of Computex 2017.