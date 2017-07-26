'LawBreakers' Will Give Away A GTX 1080 Ti With New Open Beta

You'll have one last chance to play LawBreakers, the team-based shooter designed by former Gears of War director Cliff Bleszinski, before its August 8 release. The game will be available in an open beta for PC and PlayStation 4 from 7am PT on July 28 to 7am PT on July 31. To raise more interest in the title, an Nvidia GeForce GTX 1080 Ti graphics card, a replica Aerator rifle, and a custom PS4 console will be given away.

This isn't the first opportunity you've had to play LawBreakers before its debut. The game has offered access to early alpha builds, closed betas, and an open beta that ran from June 30-July 5. This latest freebie is likely supposed to woo gamers into buying the competitive first-person shooter. A strong launch is important for multiplayer-only games like this; people are unlikely to stick around if there's no one to play with.

But let's go back to the basics for a moment. LawBreakers is all about fragging other players in objective-based contests between two opposing teams. Each team is comprised of different characters with unique designs and abilities. Those characters must navigate areas of low gravity while taking out their opponents and avoiding the all-but-inevitable clutches of death themselves. LawBreakers is meant to be, in a word, intense.

That intensity could be enough to convince some people to give this open beta (and LawBreakers proper) a shot. The game's publisher, Nexon America, decided to sweeten the pot for people who aren't interested in playing for the sake of playing with contests for each platform. PC gamers can enter to win the GTX 1080 Ti Founders Edition or Aerator rifle replica; PS4 players can win a custom LawBreakers console.

The contents, just like their prizes, differ between platforms. PC gamers simply have to play three matches within the first four hours of the beta's launch, while PS4 players will have to take a screenshot from the beta and share it on Twitter with the hashtags #SkilledAF and #LBBetaPS4. You must be at least 17 years old and reside in the U.S. or Canada to participate in either contest. (Sorry, everyone else.)

You can find out more about the contests on the LawBreakers forums--here are the rules for PC gamers, and here are the rules for PS4 players. LawBreakers will debut on August 8 with two versions: a $30 base game and a $40 "Deadzo Deluxe" edition with additional in-game items. You missed your chance on a limited edition physical release of the game; it's all sold out.